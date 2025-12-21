Israeli military storms Jericho refugee camp, beating young Palestinians in their homes

The Israeli military has assaulted two young Palestinians and arrested eight during a series of raids across the occupied West Bank, Al Jazeera reported Sunday.

Israeli forces raided the Aqabat Jabr refugee camp in the city of Jericho in the eastern West Bank and severely beat two young men while storming their homes.

Israeli forces arrested four young Palestinians after raiding and searching their homes in the town of Silwad, northeast of Ramallah.

In the north, the Israeli army detained two people in the village of Araqa, south of Jenin, and two others in Burqin, west of Salfit, after searching their homes.

In the West Bank since October 7, 2023, Israeli forces and settlers have killed at least 1,101 people, including 229 children, wounded more than 10,904 Palestinians and detained nearly 21,000.