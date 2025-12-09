Israeli forces detain eight Palestinians in overnight raids across northern West Bank

Israeli occupation forces carried out fresh overnight raids across the northern West Bank, detaining eight Palestinians from the village of Burqa, northwest of Nablus, and from the Old Askar refugee camp to the east, Middle East Eye reported Tuesday.

Security sources told the Palestinian news agency Wafa that troops stormed Burqa at dawn, raiding multiple homes, converting one into a makeshift military post, and interrogating several young men in the street before arresting six residents: Khaled Iyad Salah, Jawad Marwan Al-Hamid, Nasrallah Fatin Salah, Abdullah Salam Dasouqi, Thaer Hani Masoud, and Aboud Masoud.

The same sources said Israeli forces also pushed into the Old Askar camp, where they arrested two brothers, Amal and Ahmed Salah Al-Salehi, after searching their family home.

The raids are part of Israel’s widening arrest campaign across the occupied West Bank, where near-daily incursions seek to intimidate local communities.