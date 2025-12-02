Israel launches intense West Bank offensive, deliberately kills two teens in Hebron

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian teenager in Hebron on Tuesday, the latest victim to intensified military operations that have swept across the occupied West Bank, leaving entire communities under siege.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the slain teenager as 17-year-old Muhannad Tariq Muhammad al-Zughair, shot with live ammunition in Hebron's Abu Dajjan neighborhood following an hours-long manhunt.



Israel alleges al-Zughair injured a soldier in a car-ramming operation hours earlier, though no independent investigation has been initiated.

After being wounded, the teenager reportedly fled toward the city, where an undercover unit tracked him down and killed him deliberately.

Israeli forces have withheld his body, a practice Palestinians condemn as routine collective punishment targeting families of the deceased.

18-year-old Muhammad Raslan Mahmoud Asmar was also shot while on the ground after an alleged stabbing and left to bleed for hours as Israeli forces blocked Palestine Red Crescent crews from reaching him. His body was also withheld.

Additionally, troops stormed al-Ahli, Muhammad Ali, and al-Mizan hospitals in Hebron, blocking entrances and preventing medical staff from moving freely.

Soldiers sealed northern city access points with iron gates, concrete barriers, and military checkpoints, choking civilian movement.

In Nablus, soldiers detonated the apartment of prisoner Abdul Karim Sanoubar; in al-Walaja, two apartments were razed.

Armed settlers have intensified attacks, torching a tractor in Burqa and seizing freshwater springs near Bethlehem.

The escalation marks a continuation of systematic repression. Palestinian health officials report that more than 1,070 Palestinians have been killed and over 10,300 injured in the West Bank since the war on Gaza began in October 2023.

The Palestinian Prisoner's Society reports nearly 21,000 Palestinians have been arbitrarily arrested in the West Bank and al-Quds (Jerusalem) since October 7, 2023, while Israeli forces simultaneously demolish family homes of accused attackers.

All Israeli settlements remain illegal under international law, a status the International Court of Justice reaffirmed last year.

Palestinians describe the simultaneous killings, sieges, demolitions, and arrests as a coordinated campaign of collective punishment designed to crush resistance and erase Palestinian presence from the occupied territory.