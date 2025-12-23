Tehran, Dushanbe look to deepen security partnership with high-level police chief visit

TEHRAN – Iran's top police commander, Brigadier General Ahmadreza Radan, arrived in Tajikistan on Tuesday for a key security visit aimed at expanding bilateral law enforcement cooperation.

Radan was invited by Tajikistan's Interior Minister, Colonel General Ramazon Rahimzada, and was welcomed at Dushanbe International Airport by First Deputy Interior Minister Major General Abdurrahman Alimshazada.

According to a readout by Iran’s police, in meetings, both sides explored frameworks for enhanced collaboration. Key discussion areas included counter-terrorism efforts, combating drug trafficking, fighting organized crime, and last but not least, expanding educational exchanges and sharing expertise

Radan’s visit is the latest development in a rapidly deepening strategic partnership between Iran and Tajikistan, two nations connected by deep historical, cultural, and linguistic bonds.

The relationship has seen significant momentum throughout 2025 and has been marked by several high-level agreements. In January, the two countries signed 22 comprehensive agreements covering trade, energy, infrastructure, and cultural exchange. Less than two months later, a landmark security pact was signed between the Iranian and Tajik interior ministries, creating a formal structure for law enforcement collaboration. A joint military committee was also announced to promote defense cooperation and counter-terrorism.

In a phone conversation last month, the deputy foreign ministers of Iran and Tajikistan expressed their countries’ commitment to maintaining the upward trend in their relations. Several strategic interests are believed to drive the partnership between the two nations.

For Tajikistan, analysts say deeper ties with Iran would provide a counterbalance to the influence of regional powers and offer economic opportunities, including potential access to Iranian seaports. Security cooperation is also crucial for addressing shared threats from instability in neighboring Afghanistan.

For Iran, expanding ties with Tajikistan, the only Persian-speaking and non-Turkic nation in Central Asia, helps solidify its cultural influence and establish a firmer foothold in the region. This also aligns with its strategy to build and strengthen alliances in the face of Western sanctions.

