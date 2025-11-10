Israeli forces kill two more Palestinians in Gaza

TEHRAN – In another stark violation of the October 10 ceasefire, Israeli forces killed two Palestinians on Monday near the so-called “Yellow Line” in southern Gaza. The Israeli military claimed the Palestinians posed an “immediate threat” and were targeted by an airstrike. No independent evidence has been provided to support this claim.

This incident is part of a disturbing pattern of post-ceasefire violence. Since the ceasefire was declared, Israeli forces have killed more than 240 Palestinians, many of whom were reportedly attempting to return to their homes or move through areas previously evacuated. These killings raise serious questions about Israel’s commitment to the ceasefire and its broader conduct in occupied Palestinian territories.

The “Yellow Line” itself is a military demarcation zone established by Israel during its partial withdrawal from parts of southern Gaza. Palestinians crossing this line—often in search of shelter, food, or family—are routinely labeled as threats and subjected to lethal force. Human rights organizations have condemned this policy as a form of collective punishment and a violation of international law.

The broader humanitarian crisis continues to deepen. Since the war began on October 7, 2023, the death toll in Gaza has surpassed 69,000, according to Gaza’s Ministry of Health. Most of them are women and children. Infrastructure has been decimated, hospitals are barely functioning, and access to clean water, food, and electricity remains critically limited.

Despite international calls for restraint and accountability, Israel’s military operations persist with impunity. The latest killings underscore the urgent need for global pressure to enforce the ceasefire and protect Palestinian lives.