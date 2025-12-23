Iran’s heaviest imaging satellite to be in space by Monday 

TEHRAN – Iran is preparing to launch its most substantial satellite to date into low Earth orbit next week, a move aimed at broadening the nation’s capabilities in space.

The domestically produced Paya satellite—is scheduled to lift off from Russia’s Vostochny Cosmodrome on December 28. This mission would represent Iran’s first operational use of a mini-satellite in the 150-kilogram class, a significant step that could expand the range and sophistication of its space-based activities.

The Paya satellite is reportedly designed for imaging with a resolution between 5 and 10 meters per pixel. Its applications are expected to include natural resource management, environmental oversight, agricultural monitoring, and various scientific and practical uses.

According to Moharram Ghiasvand, head of the aerospace division at Iran Electronics Industries—a Defense Ministry subsidiary that developed the satellite—the mission could mark a turning point for Iran’s space program.

“The satellite will transmit images at a data-downlink rate up to ten times faster than Iran’s prior satellites and is equipped with dual sensors capable of capturing both black-and-white and color imagery. With a spatial resolution of five meters—enhanceable to three meters using AI algorithms—this would be the first time Iran achieves sub-five-meter resolution from low Earth orbit,” Ghiasvand explained.

In addition to Paya, two other Iranian satellites are planned for launch aboard the same rocket: Zafar-2, intended for Earth observation, and Kowsar 1.5, which will focus primarily on agricultural monitoring.

