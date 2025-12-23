Pezeshkian stresses Caucasus strategy as he tasks new envoy with bolstering ties

TEHRAN – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has highlighted the “strategic role” the Caucasus plays in new regional and international developments, while stressing the need for closer ties between Tehran and Tbilisi.

Speaking in a ceremony to see off new Iranian Ambassador to Georgia Ali Mojani, the president emphasized the necessity of expanding economic and transit cooperation as well as boosting bilateral and multilateral talks to “ensure stability and balanced interests in the region.”

Pezeshkian said the Caucasus enjoys a strategic status in the equations of today’s world, describing this region as a key spot linking Asia and Europe, and a ground to establish economic bonds both within and beyond the region. He said the promotion of relations with countries in the Caucasus region, including Georgia, is significant.

Elsewhere in his remarks, President Pezeshkian touched upon the deep-rooted background behind historical and cultural ties between Iran and Georgia, saying these bonds are part of the collective memory of nations and an invaluable asset to further promote lasting cooperation.

He said justice, human dignity and respect for countries’ territorial integrity and national sovereignty are the fundamental principles of Iran’s policy and form Tehran’s diplomatic approach in the Caucasus.

He also referred to the potential of the linking corridors in the region, stressing joint work in this domain and utilizing these communication routes without any “monopoly” to further promote human security, social welfare and the tranquility of the region.

In the meeting, the new Iranian ambassador also expounded on his objectives, plans and work priorities in his new capacity, saying he will do his utmost to upgrade Iran’s status in the Caucasus.

Iran has always emphasized the strategic importance of the Caucasus and the need to maintain peace and security in the region.

Back in August, Pezeshkian noted that outsourcing the settlement of issues to extra-regional powers will only complicate matters.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Yerevan with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Pezeshkian said that Tehran views peace in the Caucasus as a strategic priority and opposes any change to international borders in the region, warning against turning it into an arena for geopolitical competition.

He said Iran supports peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan and considers the stability and prosperity of its neighbors aligned with its own national interests.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also said earlier this year that Tehran supports regional solutions to the South Caucasus crises, warning that any peace deal containing plans to reopen blocked routes in the region must not alter the region’s geopolitics or disrupt other countries’ lines of communication.

