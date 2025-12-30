Israel to suspend over two dozen aid groups in Gaza starting January 1

Israel said it plans to suspend over two dozen humanitarian organizations working in Gaza, for allegedly failing to comply with Tel Aviv’s new vetting rules on staff, funding, and operations, including Doctors Without Borders (MSF), effective January 1, 2026.

According to AP’s Tuesday report, international groups say the rules are arbitrary and endanger staff; roughly 25 NGOs (about 15% of those operating) did not have permits renewed.

The Ministry of Diaspora Affairs accused MSF of not clarifying the roles of staff it claims cooperated with armed groups.

MSF has previously said it takes such allegations seriously and would never knowingly employ anyone engaged in military activity.

Humanitarian organizations dispute Israel’s aid figures under the latest ceasefire and say far more assistance is urgently needed for Gaza’s more than 2 million people.

The suspensions risk further constraining lifesaving care and relief in a devastated territory.

Since October 2023, Israel has killed at least 71,000 Palestinians and wounded over 170,000 others, while systematically obstructing humanitarian aid and exacerbating a crisis of famine, displacement, and disease that these NGO suspensions will only deepen.