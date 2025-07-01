Over 100 leading global NGOs slam Gaza aid system

TEHRAN – Over 100 leading global NGOs fiercely denounce the Israeli occupation regime’s “deadly” and “militarized” aid delivery system in Gaza.

In a joint statement, over 100 humanitarian and human rights organizations called for the immediate lifting of the blockade on Gaza and the dismantling of the “so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation,” stating that “Palestinians in Gaza face an impossible choice: starve or risk being shot.”

According to the groups, under the Israeli occupation regime’s new distribution system “starved and weakened civilians are being forced to trek for hours through dangerous terrain and active conflict zones, only to face a violent, chaotic race to reach fenced, militarized distribution sites with a single entry point.”

The statement warns: “There, thousands are released into chaotic enclosures to fight for limited food supplies. These areas have become sites of repeated massacres, in blatant disregard for international humanitarian law.”

The organizations reported that “orphaned children and caregivers are among the dead, with children harmed in over half of the attacks on civilians at these sites.”

With Gaza’s healthcare system in ruins, the groups warned that many of those shot by the Israeli occupation forces while trying to access aid are “left to bleed out alone, beyond the reach of ambulances and denied lifesaving medical care.”

They stated that these measures are part of a system “designed to sustain a cycle of desperation, danger, and death.”

“This is not a humanitarian response,” the statement pointed out.

The declaration, signed by over 100 organizations including Doctors Without Borders, Save the Children, Oxfam International, Amnesty International and the Norwegian Refugee Council, warned that “concentrating more than two million people into further confined areas for a chance to feed their families is not a plan to save lives.”

Since the occupation regime’s military took control of food distribution in Gaza, the groups reported that more than 500 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 4,000 injured while attempting to access humanitarian aid.

The statement highlights how the former UN-run network of 400 aid points has been replaced by just four fenced, militarized sites. “These areas have become sites of repeated massacres,” it warned, noting that children and caregivers are among the dead and that ambulances are unable to reach the wounded.

Fuel, water, and medical supplies are rapidly running out, forcing families to survive without clean water, electricity, or functioning hospitals. “Families are sheltering under plastic sheets, operating makeshift kitchens amid the rubble,” the groups reported.

They underlined that “amidst severe hunger and famine-like conditions, many families tell us they are now too weak to compete for food rations. Those who do manage to obtain food often return with only a few basic items, nearly impossible to prepare.”

The NGOs called on third-party states to take concrete action to “end the suffocating siege and uphold the right of civilians in Gaza to safely access aid and receive protection.”

They urged international donors not to fund militarized aid operations that violate international law and risk complicity in atrocities. Instead, they called for a return to a UN-led system inclusive of UNRWA and Palestinian civil society.

“We reiterate our urgent calls for an end to the pervasive impunity that enables these atrocities and denies Palestinians their basic dignity,” the signatories said.

“This normalization of suffering must not be allowed to stand,” they added.