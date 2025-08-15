South Africa’s top general tours special unit in Tehran

TEHRAN – General Rudzani Maphwanya, Commander of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), visited Iran’s elite 65th Rapid Reaction Brigade of the Ground Forces (the NOHED Brigade) on Thursday, praising its capabilities during a tour in Tehran that underscored deepening military ties between the two nations.

Accompanied by Iranian commanders, Maphwanya observed field exercises and tactical demonstrations showcasing the unit’s operational readiness.

The Army’s website reported the general describing the brigade’s capabilities as "exceptional and unique," adding that he expressed admiration for its "innovative methods" and humanitarian initiatives.

Drawing direct parallels to South Africa’s history, Maphwanya condemned the Israeli regime’s actions in Gaza: "Having endured apartheid, we recognize Israel’s atrocities as a new form of apartheid. In defending the world’s oppressed, we stand alongside you." He further commended Iran’s armed forces for their "admirable and peace-seeking humanitarian efforts."

Brigadier General Karim Cheshk, Deputy Commander of the Iranian Army’s Ground Forces, reciprocated the solidarity during the visit.

He highlighted Iran’s cross-border disaster relief operations as examples of "humanitarian conduct beyond national boundaries" and stated: "The Islamic Republic sincerely welcomes military cooperation with friendly nations under international frameworks to advance global peace and stability."

The 65th Brigade demonstration included live-fire drills and counter-terrorism simulations, underscoring Iran’s focus on rapid-response readiness.

The tour followed high-level talks between Maphwanya and Iranian military leaders during the South African commander’s Tehran visit, including Armed Forces Chief of Staff Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi and Army Chief Major General Amir Hatami.

Both sides emphasized shared anti-colonial principles and alignment on Palestine during their discussions on Tuesday.

General Hatami noted South Africa’s "courageous" International Court of Justice (ICJ) case against Israel, while General Mousavi offered Iran’s counter-terrorism expertise and defense-industrial capabilities for bilateral cooperation.

General Maphwanya affirmed the partnership, citing Iran’s historical support against apartheid: "Our nations share common goals in standing with the defenseless."

He also met with Iran’s Defense Minister General Aziz Nasirzadeh, where the two emphasized long-standing friendly ties, shared opposition to injustice and unilateralism, and alignment in condemning the Israeli regime’s actions in Gaza, while underscoring the importance of stronger defense cooperation and solidarity through BRICS.