Tehran hosts conference to honor martyred general Soleimani

TEHRAN – The Conference on Diplomacy and Resistance opened in Tehran on Monday, commemorating the 6th anniversary of the martyrdom of senior Iranian commander Major General Qassem Soleimani.

The event brought together people from all walks of life, namely the late general’s daughter Zeinab Soleimani, as well as dignitaries, among them Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Brigadier General Esmail Qa’ani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

Addressing the event, the foreign minister described martyr Soleimani as the “axis of resistance” in the region, touching upon his “heritage” for the country’s foreign policy.

Araghchi said the implications of the martyred general’s heritage goes far beyond the current policies and executive approaches in the foreign policy arena. He said general Soleimani’s thought should be aptly named “the diplomacy of the axis of resistance.”

Also in a speech, the general’s daughter touched upon her late father’s performance and accomplishments in the contemporary developments of Iran and the region.

She said general Soleimani set foot on the path to national defense and security since the victory of Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution and served as one of the commanders of the Iranian military alongside thousands of other servicemembers. She said the late general also paid due regard to security within society.

General Soleimani, the former commander of the IRGC’s Quds Force, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), and their companions were assassinated in a U.S. drone strike authorized by President Donald Trump near Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020.

General Soleimani made great strides and secured numerous achievements in fighting terror, namely in the fight against the Daesh terrorist group during the 2010s.

He also countered the "Greater Middle East" plots orchestrated by the U.S. and the Israeli regime with the support of certain European countries aimed at dividing Syria and Iraq into smaller states. General Qassem Soleimani, as part of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s strategy, worked to preserve and defend these nations' territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The boundaries General Soleimani established within the geography of Resistance thwarted the U.S. and Israeli regime's plots which were tied to the empowerment of Takfiri terrorists and Daesh.

General Soleimani defended Iraq's sovereignty, leading to the stabilization of Iraq's national authority.

The U.S. had sought to divide Iraq into three sections—Kurdish, Shia, and Sunni territories. Since the U.S. entered the region, discussions around Iraq's disintegration and violations of its sovereignty were pushed forward.

To prevent the spread and realization of this regional damage and defend the disintegration of Iraqi lands, which would undoubtedly create insecurity and numerous security and ethnic problems for their neighbors, especially for Iran, Martyr Soleimani tried to deal with this issue completely and comprehensively, using all the capacities, facilities, and various opportunities in the military, political, and diplomatic fields.

One of General Soleimani’s significant achievements was uniting regional nations into a single front to safeguard the identity, existence, and integrity of the region. He successfully brought these countries together to form the Axis of Resistance.