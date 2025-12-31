General Soleimani’s legacy remain alive and influential: parliament speaker

TEHRAN – Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said on Wednesday that the legacy and teachings of martyr Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani remain alive and influential, describing them as a guiding model rooted in resistance, regional stability, and strategic foresight.

Speaking during an open session of the Parliament on, Qalibaf marked the birth anniversary of Imam Ali (peace be upon him) and national Father’s Day, while also paying tribute to Soleimani and his close associate, martyr Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, ahead of the anniversary of their assassination.

Qalibaf described General Soleimani as a central figure in the fight against terrorism and a leader admired by oppressed people around the world. He said the principles associated with the “Qassem Soleimani School” continue to resonate globally, particularly as demonstrations in support of Palestine are held across many countries and opposition to Israel grows among younger generations.

“As long as the idea of resistance remains alive in the hearts of people worldwide, the Haj Qassem School will remain living and instructive,” Qalibaf said, adding that growing rejection of the Zionist regime and the embrace of resistance to global arrogance among the region’s youth reflect the enduring legacy of Soleimani’s vision.

Soleimani played a key role in defending Iraq’s sovereignty, an effort that contributed to restoring stability to the country’s national authority during years of conflict.

According to Iranian officials, the United States had pursued plans to fragment Iraq into three separate regions—Kurdish, Shia, and Sunni—after entering the country. They say these efforts fueled debates over Iraq’s potential disintegration and undermined its territorial integrity.

To prevent the spread of such regional instability and counter the breakup of Iraqi territory—developments that officials warn would have triggered widespread insecurity and ethnic and security crises for neighboring countries, particularly Iran—Soleimani adopted a comprehensive approach. He also employed a wide range of military, political, and diplomatic tools to address the challenge in a coordinated manner.

One of Soleimani’s most notable achievements was bringing regional actors together under a unified front aimed at protecting the region’s identity, existence, and territorial integrity, a coalition that later became known as the Axis of Resistance.

General Soleimani, Iran’s top anti-terror commander, was assassinated in a U.S. drone strike near Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020. The operation was ordered by U.S. President Donald Trump during a visit to Iraq.