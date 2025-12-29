Iran in the orbit of power and precision

TEHRAN - Javan analyzed the successful launch and deployment of three Iranian satellites into space.

According to the paper, the sky transformed into a historic, pride‑inspiring spectacle as the satellites Kosar, Paya, and Zafar‑2 were successfully launched from Russia’s Vostochny Cosmodrome, once again etching Iran’s name into the orbit of honor. This mission was not merely a space launch, but a symbol of the scientific and technological capabilities of the nation’s youth, the national will to participate in strategic arenas, and a bold step toward Iran’s future in space. The simultaneous launch of three satellites demonstrated that Iran today is not just a spectator but an active player in the global space arena—one that can consolidate its position in the orbit of progress through reliance on indigenous knowledge and international cooperation. The launch is regarded as one of the largest and most significant space missions of the Islamic Republic of Iran, marking a new achievement for the country’s space program. This historic mission serves as a reminder that the sky is no longer a boundary, but rather a launching pad for the ideas and capabilities of Iranian youth.

Etemad: Iran stands firm on its territorial legitimacy

Etemad offered an analysis of the statement issued by the Persian Gulf Arab leaders against Iran regarding its three islands. The paper noted that the statement condemned Iran’s construction projects and military drills on the islands, described repeated visits by senior Iranian officials as provocative, and asserted that the islands belong to the United Arab Emirates. According to the analysis, the UAE issued this statement because it was backed by Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the United States, who sought to extract concessions from Iran. The supportive policies of the U.S. and Israel aim to strengthen the UAE economically—both by encouraging the purchase of Western weapons and by reinforcing the cycle of oil revenues flowing back into the Western bloc—while simultaneously positioning the UAE against a powerful Iran. Western support for the UAE has thus become a geopolitical factor that, if the UAE’s demands are realized in any form, could disrupt regional balance. The path the UAE has embarked upon is unlikely to end well. Iran, meanwhile, stands firm on its legitimacy, as the issue of the islands is tied to national security and authority. Consequently, Iran is left with no choice but to act in a way that forces the UAE to recognize that it must choose between continuing this course or damaging its relationship with Iran.

Hamshahri: Outlook for Iraq’s initiative to mediate between Iran and US remains uncertain

Hamshahri reported on new mediation efforts between Iran and the United States. In recent days, Baghdad has announced attempts to mediate negotiations between Tehran and Washington, leveraging its close relations with both countries to play a balancing role. After the autumn passed in “negotiation silence” between Tehran and Washington, Iraq now appears to be using its good ties with both sides to initiate fresh efforts to restart talks. Baghdad’s attempt to open a new diplomatic channel comes at a time when the visit of Israel’s prime minister to the United States and his meeting with the American president are drawing intense attention from Hebrew and Western media, who seek to create a new atmosphere of threat around Iran. Given Washington’s insistence on imposing nuclear and missile conditions on Tehran, the outlook for Baghdad’s new initiative remains uncertain. Tehran has consistently declared its readiness to negotiate from a position of equality, based on respect and mutual interests. It is Washington, the paper argues, that must prepare itself for realistic negotiations.

Kayhan: The Zionist regime and the ‘threat project’

Kayhan analyzed what it called Israel’s long‑standing project of presenting Iran as a “threat‑project”. Over the past years, the Zionist regime has carried out a series of terrorist operations against Iran. Casting Iran’s military and nuclear capabilities as an existential threat, the paper argued, serves to justify these actions as “countering a looming danger” and to rally international support. This strategy pursues at least three major goals: Justifying increased military budgets and deflecting from domestic crises, building international consensus against Iran, and preparing psychological grounds for military action. By portraying Iran as an “existential threat,” Netanyahu’s current hardline government seeks to expand the circle of Iran’s opponents, drawing in Arab states and even extra‑regional powers into an anti‑Iran coalition. Through repeated claims of imminent danger, the Zionist regime attempts to condition international opinion to accept preemptive action as necessary and defensive. The ultimate aim of this project, Kayhan concluded, is to construct an imaginary monster in order to secure international backing and eventually pave the way for another military aggression, with the involvement and support of foreign powers including the United States.