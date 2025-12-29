TEHRAN – In 2025, Israel acted as a borderless war machine, unleashing over 10,631 military attacks across six nations—Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Iran, Yemen, and Qatar—while extending its brutality to maritime terrorism against aid ships in the waters of Malta, Greece, and Tunisia.

Tel Aviv’s military apparatus engaged in a doctrine of unrestricted, multi-theater aggression designed to enforce a permanent state of fear across the region.

By December, the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data (ACLED) confirmed Israel was averaging nearly 30 strikes a day.

This campaign deliberately targeted civilian infrastructure, eroded sovereignty, and weaponized famine.

This wasn’t mere escalation; it was a calculated doctrine of unrestricted aggression, prioritizing total degradation of adversaries over any semblance of international law or diplomacy.

At the heart of this horror was a systematic objective to render Gaza unlivable, engineering conditions for a mass displacement reminiscent of the Nakba.

As the American political scientist Norman Finkelstein observes, when initial plans to expel the population into the Sinai were blocked by regional opposition, the strategy shifted toward making the territory uninhabitable so that the population would “disappear by a trickle” rather than a stampede.

After two years of bombardment, which had razed 63% of buildings, Tel Aviv implemented a “privatized aid model” via the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), replacing UNRWA’s 400 distribution points with just four militarized hubs.

Finkelstein characterizes this GHF structure as a “mousetrap,” noting that by placing the majority of distribution sites directly on the Sinai border, the model served to lure a starving population toward the frontier.

This forced Palestinians to trek through war zones for meager rations, turning aid sites into death traps where 583 were killed by June alone.

By August, famine gripped the enclave as 84% of healthcare facilities lay in ruins and water access plummeted to five liters daily.

This environment of relentless bombing and engineered deprivation—which Amnesty International labeled “damning evidence” of genocidal intent—was designed to break the population “by hook or by crook,” leaving 80% of Gazans with crippling anxiety and children scarred by as many as 12 separate displacements.

In the West Bank, “Operation Iron Wall” marked the largest offensive in decades, forcibly displacing 32,000 from camps like Jenin and Nur Shams.

Satellite imagery revealed 1,460 buildings flattened, not for security, but to widen military routes and render areas “uninhabitable ruins,” as Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich brazenly declared.

The ethnic cleansing, condemned by many rights organizations as a war crime, fit a broader pattern of demographic engineering, accelerating settler violence that surged to five attacks daily.

Israel’s reach extended far beyond Palestine. In Lebanon, despite a November 2024 ceasefire, 1,653 strikes averaged five daily, flattening southern villages and violating withdrawal commitments.

Even following Assad’s ouster in December 2024, Syria was subjected to 207 attacks and clandestine militia arming, resulting in the annexation of 155 square miles.

Israel tried to dismantle Yemen’s civilian infrastructure through 48 strikes that disabled Sanaa Airport and vital aid ports, leaving 61 dead and 463 wounded.

The “12-Day War” on Iran in June saw hundreds of strikes against Iran’s nuclear facilities, civilian areas, and military infrastructure, killing over 1,060 people, including civilians, commanders, and nuclear scientists.

The September 9 Doha strike on a Qatari compound during ceasefire talks, targeting Hamas officials, killed six people — including a Qatari government employee — in what was seen as an attempt to torpedo diplomacy, underscoring Israel as a direct threat to Persian Gulf stability.

Maritime terrorism added a surreal layer of cruelty. Israeli forces targeted vessels of the Global Sumud Flotilla, including the Conscience — drone-struck off Malta, causing a hull breach — and the Madleen, which was chemical-sprayed before detaining activists such as Greta Thunberg.

Jammers mocked crews with ABBA songs while dropping explosives, violating UNCLOS and criminalizing humanitarianism.

These acts in foreign waters weren’t isolated; they enforced a siege mentality, intercepting 50 vessels to starve Gaza further and make an example of any solidarity missions that dared to challenge the blockade.

Ultimately, 2025 will be etched in history as the year Israel transformed into an unchecked force of regional domination—one that has forsaken diplomacy and proportionality, pursuing instead the relentless subjugation and devastation of the Middle East through calculated, multi-front warfare and engineered human suffering.