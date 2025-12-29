Israel has committed nearly 1,000 ceasefire violations in Gaza since October 10

Gaza officials report that 418 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli ceasefire violations since the truce began on October 10.

According to the Government Media Office in Gaza, Israeli forces committed 969 violations over the 80 days of the ceasefire agreement, including repeated attacks and incursions.

The statement added that more than 1,141 Palestinians have been wounded during this period, alongside 45 cases of illegal arrest carried out by Israeli forces.

Since the war on Gaza began in October 2023, over 71,000 Palestinians have been killed, underscoring the devastating toll of Israel’s ongoing assault despite the ceasefire.