Iran, South Africa pledge to deepen military and anti-terrorism collaboration

TEHRAN – Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, has emphasized Iran’s readiness to expand military and defense cooperation with South Africa, noting, “Today, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps is recognized as the world’s largest anti-terrorist force and possesses valuable experiences that it can share with South Africa.”

Major General Mousavi made these remarks during a meeting with a visiting South African delegation led by the Chief of the South African National Defense Force, General Rudzani Maphwanya, in Tehran on Tuesday.

He issued a stern warning to the Zionist regime and the United States that the Iranian armed forces are fully prepared to deliver a decisive response to any renewed aggression.

Earlier, the South African delegation also met with Major General Amir Hatami, Commander of the Iranian Army, who called for expanding military cooperation between the two countries. He praised South Africa for its courageous stance condemning the June Israeli and U.S. aggression against Iran.

Iran, South Africa share commitment against global arrogance and colonialism

Iran’s Army Commander Major General Amir Hatami and South African Defense Chief General Rudzani Maphwanya underscored their countries’ common goal of confronting global arrogance and colonial aggression during their talks in Tehran on Tuesday.

General Hatami pointed out that Iran and South Africa are united by anti-colonial, anti-arrogance, and justice-seeking principles. He emphasized that South Africa holds a “prioritized” place in Iran’s foreign policy.

He stated, “The Islamic Republic and South Africa have always supported each other and oppressed nations. This mission must continue until the restoration of a global order based on justice and human dignity.”

The Iranian commander also lauded South Africa’s “firm stance” in condemning the Israeli regime and U.S. joint atrocities against Palestinians as both “courageous and commendable.”

Highlighting Pretoria’s fight against Zionist aggression, General Hatami praised South Africa’s move to challenge Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over its ongoing genocide in Gaza, calling the initiative “historic.”

He warned that Gaza’s besieged population urgently needs concrete support, not just symbolic gestures. “Unfortunately, due to the influence of the United States and some Western powers, support remains mostly verbal, allowing the crimes of this regime to continue unabated,” he lamented.

Recalling the unprovoked 12-day US-backed Israeli war on Iran in June, Major General Hatami condemned Tel Aviv and Washington for violating international law. However, he noted that their campaign ended in humiliation, with Iranian missile strikes forcing Israel to seek a ceasefire and Washington to halt attacks.

He described South Africa’s supportive stance during the conflict as “courageous and commendable.”

General Hatami stressed that political alignment between Tehran and Pretoria grants South Africa a special place in Iran’s outreach to Africa. He expressed hope to convert this into concrete joint military projects.

General Maphwanya conveyed greetings from South Africa’s president and defense minister and affirmed, “The Republic of South Africa and the Islamic Republic of Iran have common goals. We always stand alongside the oppressed and defenseless people of the world.”

Reiterating solidarity with Palestinians, he condemned the Zionist regime’s “bombing of civilians standing in line for food.” He said South Africa’s ICJ case aims to hold those responsible for genocide accountable.

He also criticized Israel’s ongoing aggression in the occupied West Bank, calling it an extension of illegal settlement expansion.

Concluding, General Maphwanya highlighted the longstanding mutual respect between the two countries and called for deeper cooperation, especially in defense.

He emphasized that his visit “carries a political message,” arriving in Tehran “at the best possible time to express our heartfelt sentiments to the peace-loving people of Iran.”

Iranian Defense Minister emphasizes shared values and South Africa’s role

Iran’s Defense Minister Major General Aziz Nasirzadeh met with General Rudzani Maphwanya and highlighted the longstanding friendly relations between Iran and South Africa rooted in shared values such as resistance against oppression, apartheid, discrimination, colonialism, and the pursuit of independence, human dignity, and justice.

He noted South Africa’s strategic geopolitical and geoeconomic role in the African continent and praised its independent and courageous stance on international matters.

Nasirzadeh thanked South Africa for its bold condemnation of the Israeli regime’s recent aggression against Iran, calling South Africa’s ICJ case against Israel’s genocide “a historic step in defending Palestinian rights.”

He underscored common views between the two countries on fighting injustice, opposing unilateralism, rejecting hegemonic domination, promoting human rights, and combating terrorism. Iran expressed readiness for political and international consultations with friends including South Africa.

Nasirzadeh emphasized that the 12-day Israeli war proved the regime and the U.S.’s disregard for international norms. He condemned Israel’s attacks on Iran’s nuclear, military, civilian, and medical facilities, which killed Iranian commanders and scientists and their families, calling it state terrorism backed by Washington.

He affirmed Iran’s legitimate right to respond decisively, stating the strikes led Israel to seek a ceasefire and Iran to agree to it to prevent escalation, while remaining vigilant for any new provocations.

Nasirzadeh described the damage inflicted on Israel as unprecedented in the regime’s history, noting Israeli censorship hides the full extent but that officials know the severity.

General Maphwanya expressed disgust at Israeli actions and genocide in Gaza and highlighted shared ideals between South Africa’s late leader Nelson Mandela and Iran’s Imam Khomeini (RA) in opposing injustice and discrimination.

He emphasized Iran’s strategic and geopolitical importance in the Persian Gulf and West Asia and called for strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two independent nations.

Finally, he said their visit, considering both countries’ BRICS membership and geopolitical positions, symbolizes their desire for solidarity and unity.