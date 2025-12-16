Eight more fatalities as US military escalates highly scrutinized boat attacks

The U.S. military has launched a fresh round of deadly strikes on foreign vessels suspected of trafficking narcotics, killing eight people, The Guardian reported Tuesday.

The U.S. Southern Command posted footage of the strikes on social media on Monday, announcing it had hit three vessels in international waters.

The black-and-white footage showed the vessels moving through the water before being consumed by large explosions.

The U.S. has struck more than 20 vessels in the Pacific and the Caribbean near Venezuela as part of what the Trump administration claims is an escalating campaign against drug trafficking in the region. At least 90 people have been killed.

The attacks have come under increasing scrutiny, with some legal experts saying they amount to unlawful extrajudicial killings.