Beyond bombs: Israel’s expansionist narrative in Lebanon

TEHRAN – Israel is waging a hybrid war against Hezbollah in Lebanon, weaving continued military strikes with a propaganda campaign and ongoing occupation. This multi-front assault is not merely tactical; it is a strategic effort to lay the diplomatic and narrative groundwork for a far broader military escalation.

The ceasefire agreed in November 2024 was meant to bring stability, requiring Hezbollah to withdraw south of the Litani River and Israel to end its occupation of Lebanese territory. Yet Israel has refused to leave five strategic areas in the south, a violation condemned by Lebanese officials and the United Nations.

According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, more than 330 people have been killed by Israeli strikes since the ceasefire began, even though Israel claims it is only targeting Hezbollah infrastructure.

Claims by Israel that Hezbollah is rearming in the south of Lebanon have been firmly rejected by the Lebanese army. The army said in a statement to The Washington Post, that “weapons control” efforts south of the Litani River were nearly complete, ahead of a three-week deadline set by Beirut to place arms under the sole control of the state. The Lebanese army stressed that Israel had not provided any tangible evidence of Hezbollah reactivating military activity or systematically rebuilding combat capabilities in the area. To reinforce this message, Western and Arab diplomats, including representatives from the United States and Saudi Arabia, toured the border region with Lebanese commanders and UN peacekeepers to observe the army’s commitment to the ceasefire.

It is widely believed that Israel’s violations are part of a broader expansionist project, often described as the “Greater Israel” scheme, which envisions extending control beyond its current borders, including parts of Lebanon. In this context, Hezbollah insists that its weapons are essential for preserving Lebanon’s sovereignty. In a recent speech, Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem confirmed that Hezbollah will comply with the truce by leaving the area south of the Litani River, but he stressed that the movement will retain its arms elsewhere in the country. He described these weapons as part of the “Army, People, Resistance” equation, a national defense strategy that ensures Lebanon can withstand Israeli aggression.

The human toll underscores the stakes. Since October 2023, Israel’s war on Lebanon has killed more than 4,000 people, destroyed infrastructure, and displaced thousands. Hezbollah itself was established in the early 1980s as a direct response to Israel’s occupation of southern Lebanon, and it continues to frame its mission as defending Lebanese sovereignty. Lebanese government officials have repeatedly condemned Israel’s aggression after the ceasefire, accusing it of violating international law and undermining Lebanon’s territorial integrity.

Israel’s hybrid war is not only fought with bombs but also with words. Its media campaign portrays Hezbollah as destabilizing Lebanon, a narrative designed to justify escalation and build international support for military action. Israeli outlets have repeatedly accused Hezbollah of rearming and rebuilding its strength, despite the lack of evidence south of the Litani River. This propaganda effort is part of a wider strategy to delegitimize Hezbollah, smear its role in Lebanese politics, and present Israel’s own violations of the ceasefire as defensive measures.

To counter this, Hezbollah’s Leadership Council recently approved the creation of a new department to oversee its media operations. It has established a delegation headed by Professor Ibrahim Al Moussawi, a member of parliament, with representatives from Hezbollah’s television, radio, online platforms, and public relations unit. Operating under the direct supervision of Sheikh Naim Qassem, the department is tasked with restructuring and unifying Hezbollah’s media institutions, strengthening their messaging, and building a coherent strategy to resist Israeli propaganda.

Taken together, these developments show that Israel’s hybrid war is not only about military pressure but also about shaping narratives to justify expansionist ambitions. Hezbollah, by retaining its weapons and strengthening its media apparatus, argues that it is safeguarding Lebanon’s sovereignty against a project of “Greater Israel” that threatens the country’s independence.

