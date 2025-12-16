Khazineh valley, marvel of nature in Lorestan

TEHRAN--Khazineh valley is midway between Pol Dokhtar-Andimeshk Road, in western Iran, next to a village by the same name. It has undergone erosion with the passage of time and taken its current shape after many peaks and troughs.

Together with the drawings on the walls of the valley, the Karkheh river passing through it gives it a particularly marvelous look. One of its main attractions is a bridge measuring 112 meters in length and 85 meters in height, Mehr news agency reported.

This is Iran, and the West Asia’s highest suspended bridge. All throughout the valley, and especially as seen from over the bridge, lies a beautiful, pristine landscape ready to be visited and photographed with memorable climbs.

Lorestan is a mountainous region enjoying a temperate climate in the spring and summer. It attracts many tourists in these seasons from home and abroad.

Access to Khazineh Valley is via Pol Dokhtar town in Lorestan province. Take the Andimeshk road from there, drive another 47kms to Khazineh village, and another 2kms from there to Karkheh 2 dam building site. By driving past the dam site and driving for another 3kms, the top of the suspended bridge will be reached for a bird’s eye view of the landscape.

