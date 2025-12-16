Book celebrating life of Martyr General Qassem Soleimani republished 

TEHRAN- The 7th edition of the book "Qassem," authored by Iranian resistance literature researcher Morteza Sarhangi, has recently been published.

The first edition of the book was published just a few months ago, concurrently with this year's Tehran International Book Fair, by the Khatt-e Moqaddam Publications in Tehran, Mehr reported.

Several books have been written about the life of Martyr General Qassem Soleimani. However, "Qassem" stands out due to its meticulous research and reliance on authentic sources, providing readers with complete confidence that what they read has been thoroughly investigated. Moreover, the author, Morteza Sarhangi, is personally acquainted with General Soleimani and is a prominent figure in the resistance literature era.

Based on primary documents and firsthand accounts, "Qassem" narrates the life, struggles, and character of the revered Martyr Soleimani. Drawing from written records, interviews, speeches, and field conversations with close associates, the narrative is delivered from a first-person perspective to preserve the tone and essence of Soleimani’s outlook.

Sections directly quoting the martyr’s words have been carefully edited, with sources cited in footnotes. The result is a compelling, factual account presented with engaging, vivid prose—an authoritative and impactful work for enthusiasts of contemporary Iranian history, the Sacred Defense, and the life of Qassem Soleimani.

This comprehensive and documentary biography of Martyr Soleimani is the product of five years of dedicated research by the author. The book vividly covers Soleimani’s journey from childhood in Qanat-e Malek, Kerman province, to his leadership of the Quds Force. Beyond military exploits, it explores the ethical, spiritual, and human dimensions of his impactful personality, offering an honest depiction of his character and mission.

The readers observe Soleimani through the eyes of Sarhangi—a writer who, prior to this, gained recognition with works such as "Journey to the Peaks," "My Name is Trench," "Candidate of Bullets," and "Alongside the Rain." With "Qassem," published in 2025, he masterfully weaves a story of heroism and sacrifice.

Sarhangi and his team did not limit themselves to analyzing written sources, audio recordings, and videos related to Soleimani. In the immediate aftermath of the martyrdom, they arranged a dedicated space near Martyr Soleimani’s residence to conduct interviews with visitors paying their respects. In 2020, they traveled to Kerman and Qanat-e Malek to gather firsthand accounts from Soleimani’s childhood and adolescence. The result is a richly detailed portrait that begins with his early years, family migrations, childhood memories by his mother’s bedside, and his parents’ generous hospitality. The book successfully introduces readers to his worldview, personality traits, and even his spiritual devotions.

Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, a highly esteemed Iranian military strategist and prominent figure in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), left an indelible mark on Iran's defense efforts. Born in 1957 in Qanat-e Malek, Iran, Soleimani devoted his entire life to safeguarding his country's interests. He gained widespread recognition for his crucial role in leading successful military campaigns, particularly in the battle against ISIS in Iraq and Syria. His exceptional strategic planning, exemplary leadership abilities, and unwavering commitment to preserving Iran's security earned him profound respect both within the military and among the Iranian populace.

General Soleimani, with his remarkable charm and fearless demeanor, commanded immense admiration from his comrades as well as the general public. His resolute dedication to safeguarding Iran's sovereignty and ensuring its security solidified his position as an emblem of fortitude and perseverance.

Despite facing numerous hurdles, such as international sanctions and political tensions, Soleimani remained an indispensable figure in Iran's military and foreign policies. His assassination in January 2020 had a seismic impact on the region, profoundly grieving the Iranian people and intensifying tensions between Iran and the United States. General Qassem Soleimani's impactful contributions to Iran's defense will forever be etched in the nation's memory, serving as a testament to his enduring influence on the geopolitical landscape of the region.

