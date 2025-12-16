Driving spirit of martyrs must be passed down to future generations: Leader

TEHRAN – During the Tuesday meeting with officials of the National Congress for the Commemoration of the Martyrs of the Alborz Province, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei emphasized that one of the most important tasks today is to convey the motivations and values of the Sacred Defense era (the period of Iran-Iraq war era) to the younger generation.

He noted that despite the many modern tools available to influence young people, they have largely preserved their religious identity, creating an opportunity to creatively and effectively transmit these values to them.

He stated: “Our youth are good young people. Despite the advanced means available to influence them with various ideas and content, they have managed to preserve their religious identity. This environment must be used to creatively explain and transmit these values to young people.”

The Leader highlighted the yearning to meet God and the sense of religious duty among the defenders of the Sacred Defense as just two of the many values and motivations that defined that era. He warned that these motivations must not be allowed to fade. “Unfortunately, the behavior of some cultural institutions and certain responsible organizations does not reflect the dedication needed to pass on the values of the Sacred Defense,” he noted.

Ayatollah Khamenei stressed that transferring the values and motivations of that era to the next generation requires careful, artistic work and tireless effort. “Despite all the hardships, poverty, and challenges, there are countless positive elements and opportunities in the country to advance Islam and the Revolution, and these must be strengthened,” he added.

He praised the people of Alborz Province, particularly the families of the martyrs, and expressed gratitude to the congress organizers. He also noted that the presence of people from all over Iran in Karaj is a significant advantage. “If the commemoration of the martyrs and the transmission of their messages and values is done effectively, this advantage will help extend their impact to other parts of the country as well,” he said.

Reflecting on the purpose of these commemorations, he asked: “Why do we hold these events? When we examine the martyrs of the imposed war, the martyrs of recent conflicts, and most martyrs of these wars, we see that they possessed motivations that led them into dangerous situations, sometimes costing their lives. Many others shared these motivations and, thankfully, returned safely. What are these motivations? Why does a young person give up a comfortable life—being with family, studying, working, pursuing dreams and a career—to face the hardships and dangers of war, difficulties that only those who have experienced it truly understand?”

He noted: “If we reduce this great endeavor to mere emotions, we do a disservice to this movement and to these individuals. To say, ‘They were moved by speeches and emotions, so they went,’ is to misunderstand their sacrifice. There are deeper motivations—seek them out and understand them.”