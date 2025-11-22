"On the Shoulders of Tears” photo exhibition celebrates Iranian martyrs

TEHRAN- The "On the Shoulders of Tears" photo exhibition, a visual narrative depicting Iran’s national ceremonies honoring and mourning its martyrs, including their funerals, is currently being held at the Palestine Museum of Contemporary Art in Tehran.

Organized by the Office of Artistic and Cinematic Affairs of the Sacred Defense and Resistance in collaboration with the Palestine Museum of Contemporary Art, the photo exhibition was inaugurated on Wednesday in the presence of a distinguished gathering of commanders, cultural and artistic officials, and prominent artists, ISNA reported.

Speaking at the event, Brigadier General Nabi Sohrabi, Deputy of the Foundation for the Preservation of Sacred Defense and Resistance Values, emphasized the importance of timing for this exhibition. He stated, "Unknown martyrs brought victory to our nation during their lifetime; the feeling we experience upon seeing these images stems from their sacrifice for independence."

"These martyrs have earned Iran twofold honor—once through their sacrifice and again through their present-day presence, which fosters hope, unity, and solidarity among the people," he added.

Citing recent statistics, he noted that over 12,000 mourning ceremonies have been held across cities and villages nationwide in the past year. Additionally, next Monday, coinciding with the martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatemeh Zahra (SA), 100 martyrs will be mourned in Tehran, and 200 esteemed martyrs in provincial centers.

"These martyrs come back to reaffirm the nation's resilience against enemies," he concluded.

In another part of the ceremony, Mohammad Samadi, Director of the Visual Arts Center of the Sacred Defense Organization, explained the development process of this collection. "Out of 11,000 submitted photographs, only 110 were chosen for the exhibition. This demonstrates the meticulous, strict, and professional nature of the selection process."

Farhad Soleimani, Photography Department Head at the Faculty of Fine Arts, who played a role in the initial organization of the related pictorial book, discussed the delicate characteristics of these works. "A key feature of this collection is the indigenous perspective of the photographers and the geographical diversity of the images. The non-stereotypical approach to mourning ceremonies has elevated these photos from mere documentation to cultural artifacts."

Soleimani summarized the core of these works: "Although the images are linked to martyrdom and mourning, their underlying spirit is not sorrow but heroism, dignity, and the Ashura-inspired culture. This is what many visitors feel when viewing the collection—peace, pride, and spirituality."

"On the Shoulders of Tears" exhibition will be running until December 1.

SAB/



