Vehicle crash, safety test center inaugurated in Tehran province

TEHRAN- A Vehicle Crash and Safety Test Center was inaugurated on Tuesday morning with the presence of Mohammad-Reza Aref, the first vice president, and the commanders of the Traffic Police, as well as a group of specialists in this field.

The center located in Safadasht district of Malard county, Tehran province, is the twelfth center of its kind in the country, and has been launched with a safety and crash testing approach. This center has been established to examine vehicle safety, reduce road accidents, and enhance domestic vehicle production and testing standards.

Utilizing advanced crash test equipment, this center is capable of simulating and evaluating various types of vehicles under different conditions. By providing specialized reports, it will show manufacturers the path to improving design and safety standards.

The inauguration of this center is considered an important step towards strengthening vehicle safety infrastructure and related research. It is expected to have a direct impact on reducing casualties and damages resulting from road accidents.

MA