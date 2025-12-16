Price of a Surrogate Mother: Costs in 5+1 Affordable Countries

Understanding the cost of a surrogate mother is a key step in exploring international surrogacy. Costs vary by country, legal systems, clinic fees, and optional extras like donor eggs, ICSI, and PGT. This guide provides a clear look at surrogacy expenses in six of the most affordable countries, including Iran. It aims to help you plan your family-building journey with confidence.

Why Knowing the Price of a Surrogate Mother Matters

Many would-be parents going through fertility treatments get stressed by comparing clinics, packages, and legal rules. Data from major U.S. registries shows that international couples using a surrogate accounted for 32% of gestational carrier transfers. Their live birth rates were similar to domestic cases, even though they often opted for more expensive extras like donor eggs (67% vs 43.5%), ICSI (72.8% vs 55.4%), and PGT (79% vs 55.8%).

Knowing the price of a surrogate mother helps you:

- Compare programs fairly

- Estimate total costs, including medical add-ons

- Avoid hidden fees and unexpected legal expenses

How to Read Surrogacy Prices

Understanding surrogacy pricing helps you compare clinics more confidently and avoid unexpected costs. Most programs list a starting price, which typically includes the essential medical steps, while upgraded packages add optional treatments or guarantees for higher success rates.

What the starting price usually includes:

- Self-cycle IVF

- One embryo transfer

- Base surrogate compensation

What high-end or upgraded packages may include:

- Donor eggs

- Guaranteed outcomes (multiple transfers until live birth)

- Twin or multiple surrogate coverage

- Add-ons such as PGT or sex selection

Before choosing any program, always double-check what “guaranteed” means and which add-ons are included to prevent hidden fees or misunderstandings.

Before starting your surrogacy journey, it is crucial to know that surrogacy is legally permitted only in a limited number of countries. This article focuses primarily on breaking down the costs of surrogacy in destinations that are both legally permissible and affordable. For detailed and up-to-date legal guidance, please refer to our comprehensive resource: surrogacy laws by country.

Price of a Surrogate Mother: Country Insights

Here’s a detailed look at surrogacy costs in six of the most affordable international destinations, now including Iran:

Georgia

In Georgia, surrogacy packages start at around $34,000 for a standard self-cycle. Egg donation packages range from $40,000 to $58,000, and guaranteed packages can go up to $70,000. One parent must hold a genetic link, and clinics can transfer up to three embryos per cycle.

Ukraine

Ukraine’s starting price is approximately $39,000. Egg donation packages typically cost $44,000–$49,000, while guaranteed packages reach $62,000. Surrogacy is generally available for married heterosexual couples, with full donor anonymity.

Mexico

Mexico’s surrogacy packages begin at $40,000. Egg donation options range from $50,000 to $56,000, and guaranteed packages, including multiple transfers or twin coverage, can cost $72,000–$90,000. Regulations for surrogacy in Mexico vary by state, donation is anonymous, and LGBTQ+ parents are welcome.

Colombia

Colombia starts at $49,000 for self-cycle surrogacy. Egg donation packages are $54,000–$59,000, and guaranteed packages can reach $75,000. The legal system supports singles and LGBTQ+ intended parents, provided there is a genetic link to the child.

Cyprus

Cyprus offers packages starting around $50,000. Egg donation packages range from $59,000 to $76,000, with guaranteed options up to $79,000. When two surrogates are involved, costs may rise further. Since there is no formal surrogacy law in the Republic of Cyprus, intended parents rely on private agreements and strong legal contracts.

Iran

Iran has become an increasingly popular surrogacy destination due to affordable costs and clear legal frameworks for married couples. Starting packages typically begin around $17,000–$26,000, depending on whether egg donation or multiple embryo transfers are needed.

Guaranteed packages may cost slightly higher but remain far below international averages. Surrogacy in Iran is legal for married couples, and clinics provide comprehensive support including IVF, medical screening, and legal guidance.

Key Factors Affecting the Price of a Surrogate Mother

1- Legal requirements: Stricter surrogacy laws usually increase administrative and legal fees.

2- Medical add-ons: PGT, ICSI, egg donation, and sex selection can raise overall costs.

3- Number of embryo transfers: Multiple transfers or backup cycles increase package prices.

4 Guaranteed packages: Cover multiple IVF cycles until live birth, sometimes including twin or multiple surrogate coverage.

Protecting Your Investment and Rights

Before committing to any program:

- Confirm eligibility, embryo transfer limits, and donor anonymity rules

- Ensure contracts clearly define parental rights and contingencies

- Choose clinics with verified experience and high success rates

Final Thoughts

Planning surrogacy doesn’t require a finance degree—but it does require clarity. By understanding the price of a surrogate mother, comparing packages line by line, prioritizing medical safety, and securing legal protection, you can confidently plan your journey to parenthood. Iran offers a particularly cost-effective option, making it an attractive choice alongside other affordable international destinations.