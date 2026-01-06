Veteran actor Saeed Pirdoost passes away at 85

TEHRAN — Renowned cinema and television actor Saeed Pirdoost passed away on Tuesday morning at his home in Tehran, on his 85th birthday, after a battle with cancer.

In recent months, Pirdoost had been hospitalized multiple times due to health complications, Mehr reported.

Pirdoost, celebrated for his extensive contributions to Iranian cinema and television, was born on January 6, 1941. Over the years, he appeared in numerous acclaimed films and series.

He was a prominent figure in the works of acclaimed directors such as Masoud Kimiai, Mehran Modiri, and Sirous Alvand.

Among his most notable films are " Killing A Traitor," "Domestic Killer," "Verdict," "Friday's Soldiers," “Snake Fang,” and “The Lead,” all directed by Masoud Kimiai, as well as “The Corrupted Hands” by Sirous Alvand and "Red" by Fereydoun Jeirani among others.

In addition to his cinematic achievements, Pirdoost also made significant contributions to television, featuring in series including "Detective Alavi" by Hassan Hedayat, " On Tiptoes" by Mehran Modiri and "Setayesh" by Saeed Soltani.

