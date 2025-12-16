Francesca Albanese nominated for 2026 Nobel Peace Prize alongside Gaza doctors

On Tuesday, a member of the European Parliament (MEP), Matjaz Nemec, publicly presented the nomination of UN Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, Francesca Albanese, and Gaza-based doctors for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, following its official submission to the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

According to Anadolu, the nomination was signed by nearly 300 eligible proposers from 33 countries, including Brazil, South Africa, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom, according to a statement shared by Nemec on X.

Nemec highlighted Albanese’s work in upholding international law and human rights, noting that she continues her mission despite facing “strong political pressure” and sanctions from Israel and the United States.

“Francesca Albanese holds up a mirror to us all and is firmly committed to international law and the foundations we built in response to the greatest massacre in human history - World War II,” he said.

The nomination also includes Gaza-based doctors, such as Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya and Dr. Sara Al-Saqqa, who risk their lives amid armed conflict to carry out medical duties.

Since October 10, the Israeli military has committed hundreds of ceasefire violations, killing nearly 400 Palestinians and injuring 1,063 others, according to the latest figures by the Gaza Health Ministry.

Israel has killed more than 70,600 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,100 others in attacks in Gaza since October 2023.