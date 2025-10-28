The Last to Leave: An ambassador's pledge and a bridge of trust

TEHRAN- On October 19, the Tehran Times hosted a high-level delegation from the South Korean Embassy, led by His Excellency Ambassador Kim Junpyo. The visit featured extensive and constructive talks with the newspaper's directors and editors, as well as an exclusive interview with the Ambassador, the text of which follows.

The last to leave

The decision of the Korean embassy to remain in Tehran during recent tensions was noted by many Iranians. We would like to explore how such diplomatic steadiness can strengthen mutual trust and open a new chapter in our bilateral relations.

Our decision to remain in Tehran was not an easy one. We took many factors into account, but two reasons were particularly decisive.

First, as diplomats, our role is to uphold trust and respect toward the host country and its people. The Embassy of the Republic of Korea has always stood with the Iranian people, and we deeply value our long standing friendship with Iran. We believed that staying, rather leaving, was a sincere way to express our respect and trust.

Second, as an Ambassador, my most important responsibility is to protect Korean nationals in Iran. I wanted Koreans in Iran to feel that their embassy would stay with them until the very last moment. That was why we opened the Ambassador's Residence and used it as a refuge. I told myself that if evacuation ever became inevitable, I should be the last Korean to leave Iran.

To me, diplomatic steadiness does not mean just standing still; it means standing firm with empathy and commitment. By staying in Tehran, we wanted to demonstrate our dedication to the relationship between Korea and Iran. My hope is that this decision will be remembered not merely as an act of endurance, but as a moment that further strengthened the bridge of trust between our two countries.

Shared values key to Korea-Iran cultural exchange: says ambassador

We sincerely appreciate the Korean Embassy's active and vibrant cultural presence, particularly its engagement with Iranian youth. We are curious to learn more about these initiatives and the most inspiring reactions you have received from young participants.

This question touches on a subject that I feel deeply passionate about: the role of youth and culture in shaping the future of friendship between Korea and Iran. During my time in Iran, I have been inspired by the grace, intelligence, and cultural depth of Iranian youth. Their interest in Korea goes beyond trends or entertainment; it reflects a genuine eagerness to explore, in depth, another culture that shares many familiar values and emotions.

Despite geographical distance, Korean and Iranian cultures share many common values. Both deeply respect elders, honor family bonds, and uphold a strong sense of community. These similarities create a natural basis for mutual understanding. In fact, during a recent meeting with Mr. Mohammad-Mahdi Rahmati, CEO of Mehr Media Group, he offered a thoughtful observation on these shared cultural parallels which I found deeply meaningful, as it highlighted how much common ground exists between our two countries.

Through our Embassy's cultural events, from the Korean speech contests, and Taekwondo competitions to art exhibitions, we have seen how naturally our two cultures resonate with each other. These occasions are more than opportunities to showcase Korean culture; they are moments when both Koreans and Iranians rediscover their shared values. These moments allow both sides to recognize that our cultures, though distinct, often echo the same human spirit.

At the Korean Embassy, we try to design our programs around these shared cultural sensibilities. Our goal is not to present one culture to another, but to provide a space for reflection and mutual appreciation, where Iranian participants might naturally find something familiar in Korean culture, and Koreans can gain insights into the unique beauty and diversity of Persian culture.

Many young Iranians have shared with us that, when experiencing Korean culture, they sense a warmth and sincerity that remind them of their own traditions. Hearing this is deeply moving, as it reflects the essence of true cultural exchange; understanding through empathy, rather than persuasion.

In this context, I would also like to highlight two opportunities open to Iranian youth: the Global Korea Scholarship (GKS), which supports higher education in Korea, and our cooperation with the Iranian Vocational Training Organization (TVTO), which helps young people develop skills for their future. These programs are not only about study or training. They provide opportunities for cultural interaction, professional development and the creation of long-term networks.

I believe that culture is not a competition but a conversation. It allows people to listen, understand, and find beauty in common humanity. As our young generations continue to learn about each other, I am confident that they foster the mutual trust and friendship that form the solid foundation for a brighter future between Korea and Iran.

A Song of gratitude: How an ambassador's melody touched hearts in Iran

Your gesture of singing famous Iranian songs was highly welcomed and touched many hearts. We are interested to know what inspired this and float Iranian music means to you.

I cannot thank the Iranian people enough for the warm hospitality and kindness they have shown me since the day I began my mission here. Every encounter with Iranians has deepened my respect and affection for this country.

When people ask what inspired me to sing an Iranian song, I always say it was the Iranian people themselves, especially the younger generation. During my time here, I have been deeply moved by how many young Iranians show such genuine love for Korean culture. Many of them study Korean with remarkable dedication and even speak it fluently. Their passion inspired me to respond in kind: to learn more about Iran, its language, and Persian spirit.

As I began studying Farsi, I naturally discovered the beauty of Persian poetry by Hafez and Saadi, as well as the enchanting sound of traditional music played on Santour and Taar. The profound emotions and lyrical depth in Persian verse and melody fascinated me. Through Iranian songs, I could feel the soul of the Iranian people and the universal emotions we all share. That inspiration eventually led me to learn an Iranian song myself, as a humble expression of admiration and respect.

Actually, I never expected that such a simple gesture would be received so warmly. The encouragement and affection I received from the Iranian people were truly overwhelming. For me, it became one of the most beautiful and unforgettable moments of my diplomatic life.

Iranian culture has always fascinated me. It is rich, profound, and uniquely beautiful. Shaped by a long history, Iranian culture is characterized by both diversity and harmony, like a Persian carpet. There is a special sentiment that runs through Persian poetry, music, and art, which is an emotional depth that values authenticity and reflection. I believe this resonates deeply with Korean culture as well, as both our peoples cherish emotion, authenticity, and the power of beauty.

So, singing an Iranian song was a way to say 'thank you' for their kindness, friendship and warm hospitality they have extended to me and my country. It reminded me that diplomacy is not merely about politics or policies. It is about people whose hearts find common ground through culture, art, and emotion.

Beyond Trade: Korean ambassador envisions "complementary" future with Iran

Given that the Republic of Korea was once one of Iran's top trading partners, we wish to discuss what non-economic or cultural confidence-building measures both nations can explore now to maintain a bridge for future cooperation.

Korea and Iran have long shared a meaningful partnership, not only in trade, but also in culture, education, and people-to-people exchange. Although our economic cooperation has faced certain limitations in recent years, it remains important for both nations to explore every possible avenue to strengthen mutual understanding and pave the way for future opportunities.

I have already explained how naturally and deeply Korean and Iranian culture resonate with one another. So, I won’t repeat myself, though I could speak at length about the values we so deeply share.

Beyond cultural connections, our industrial structures are complementary rather than competitive. Korea's strengths in high technology, digital innovation, and advanced manufacturing can work in harmony with Iran's abundant natural resources, talented human capital, and strategic geographical position. When the right conditions emerge, this synergy holds enormous potential for future cooperation.

For now, our focus remains on enhancing confidence and mutual respect through cultural, academic and people-to-people exchanges. The Embassy of the Republic of Korea will remain committed to these endeavors, with the firm belief that genuine understanding between peoples forms the most enduring cornerstone of future cooperation between our two countries.

With PACTS as a guide, Korean ambassador charts future with Iran

What is your primary vision for the future of Iran-Korea relations, and what message would you like to send to the Iranian people, especially the youth, through our media today?

My vision for the future of Korea-Iran relations is simple yet steadfast: to turn the strong human and cultural connections between our peoples into practical and lasting cooperation across a wide range of fields, step by step, with patience and consistency.

Earlier this year, our Embassy outlined five main priorities for progress (PACTS): Political dialogue, Academic exchange, Cultural exchange, Training and Education, and Sharing knowledge (Please find the details at the end of the interview). I am pleased to say that we have seen tangible progress in all of these areas. Even amid the recent regional challenges, our team worked hard to keep communication open, promote people-to-people programs, and sustain cooperation wherever possible. These achievements form a strong foundation on which we will continue to build in the years ahead.

At the core of my vision is a belief that Korea and Iran are natural partners connected by shared cultural values. These commonalities are not only a source of mutual friendship but also a practical advantage that makes cooperation both enduring and meaningful. Progress may take time, but I believe that patient and steady efforts always lead to bear fruits.

My message today to the Iranian people and, especially to Iranian youth, is simple: we see your talent, we admire your spirit, and we believe in your potential. You are the bridge to the next chapter of our partnership, the living connection between our nations. The creativity, openness and courage of Iran's young generation give me great confidence and optimism about what we can achieve together.

I hope the friendship between Korea and Iran will continue to flourish with warmth and respect, guided by the energy and aspiration of our young generation. Together, we can build a future that shines for both nations.

Korean Embassy’s Five Line of Efforts in 2025

- P.A.C.T.S. -

Political Dialogue

* The 7th ROK-Iran Director-General Policy Consultation (May. 29, Seoul)

* FM Cho Hyun and FM Araghchi's introductory phone call (Sep. 19) and in person meeting (Sep. 25) on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly

Academic Exchange

* Enhanced cooperation between leading think tanks such as IFANS (Korea): Institute of Foreign Affairs and National Security, and IPIS (Iran): Institute for Political and International Studies

* Resumption of academia’s exchanges including Korean participation in Tehran Dialogue Forum (May 18-19)

Cultural Exchange

* Korean Culture Unboxing Event (May 15)

* Korean Speech Contest (May 15)

* Quiz on Korea (Jun. 12)

* Korea-Iran Friendship Cup Taekwondo Competition (Oct. 2-8, Tabriz)

* Korea-Iran Calligraphy Exhibition (Oct. 23)

* Korean participation in the 7th Asian Zurkhaneh Sports and Pahlavani Wrestling Championship (Oct. 9-11, Urmia)

Training & Education

* USD 7.5 million contribution, through the KOICA (Korea International Cooperation Agency) in the period of 2017-2028, to the Technical and Vocational Training Organization (TVTO) for the modernization of the Instructor Training Center

* USD 500,000 contribution to the Kurdistan TVTO

* Global Korea Scholarship for students pursuing academic degrees in Korea

Sharing Knowledge & Experience

* Coordination of the Experience Sharing Project for Urban Regeneration

* Co-hosting the seminars on public housing and urban regeneration in close cooperation with UN-Habitat and the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development