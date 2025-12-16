UK Parliamentary Committee repeats allegations about Iran in annual security report

TEHRAN – A new annual report by the UK Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee has once again included Iran in its assessment of security threats and foreign influence, citing the country in connection with alleged cyber and state-affiliated activities.

The committee’s annual report, covering 2023–2025, reviewed the UK’s security priorities and legislative developments, but once again included Iran in a framework of security narratives promoted in London. The report specifically highlighted the UK’s new Foreign Influence Registration Scheme, which it describes as a tool to counter alleged “foreign influence.” The committee drew attention to the scheme’s two-tier structure, noting the “advanced level” designation that, as of March 2025, applies to “the entirety of states, including Iran’s intelligence services.”

In an annex titled “Threat Assessment,” the UK committee reiterated security claims, asserting that activities by “state-affiliated” actors—including Iran—pose multifaceted threats. The report also alleged that Iranian actors conduct offensive cyber operations, including targeted phishing campaigns, and claimed they have sought to compromise industrial control systems.

Iranian officials have repeatedly dismissed such allegations. In response to the previous report by the same committee, Tehran described the claims as politically motivated and lacking credible evidence, emphasizing that unsubstantiated accusations are provocative and inconsistent with diplomatic norms. The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in London called for the presentation of valid evidence and reaffirmed its readiness for direct dialogue and bilateral cooperation to prevent misunderstandings and avoid escalating mistrust.

The embassy also categorically denied any involvement or support by Iran in violent acts, espionage, or cyberattacks, warning that the instrumental use of unverified intelligence assessments could damage bilateral relations and regional stability.