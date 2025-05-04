TEHRAN – British police’s so-called “counter-terrorism” unit has arrested eight men, including seven Iranian nationals, in two separate operations, sparking accusations from critics of systemic bias and politically motivated overreach.

The raids, announced on Sunday and framed by UK authorities as an effort to disrupt a "plot to target a specific premises," have reignited debates over legal transparency and the British government's increasingly contentious stance toward Iran.

“These actions are the result of Britain’s erroneous perspective on Iran. Accusations built on baseless conjecture are both damaging and unconstructive,” an Iranian source told the Tehran Times about the arrests.

In the first operation, five men—including four Iranian nationals aged 29 to 40—were detained in Swindon, west London, Stockport, Rochdale, and Manchester.

A fifth suspect’s nationality remains unconfirmed. Authorities cited “preparation of an act of terrorism” under the Terrorism Act but provided no evidence, citing operational secrecy.

A separate raid in London saw three Iranian nationals arrested under the National Security Act, which targets “foreign power threat activity.”

Critics argue the detentions underscore significant legal gaps, including the UK’s use of pre-charge detention without concrete evidence under the Terrorism Act 2000, which permits holding suspects for up to 28 days without charge—a practice condemned as a breach of justice principles.

The suspected denial of consular access and legal representation to the detained Iranians further risks violating the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, amplifying concerns that national security imperatives are being exploited to normalize systemic injustice.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper praised police for “keeping our country safe,” but opponents counter that the arrests reflect a politicized counter-terrorism strategy.

Dominic Murphy, head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, stated investigators are “exploring various lines of enquiry” to determine motives, though no public evidence has been disclosed.

The UK’s recent designation of Iran as a 'highest tier' foreign influence threat has further heightened concerns that the recent arrests may be politically motivated and rooted in systemic xenophobia.