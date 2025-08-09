Global protests erupt over Israel’s seizure of Gaza City and starvation campaign

TEHRAN — Israel’s plan to seize Gaza City, coupled with the regime’s deliberate starvation campaign in the Gaza Strip, has fueled growing global anger and protests.

On Saturday, pro-Palestine activists staged demonstrations in London in support of Gaza and Palestine Action, a group banned by the British government last month. Hundreds of supporters gathered at Parliament Square, opposite the Palace of Westminster.

Carrying Palestinian flags, many protesters prepared signs reading: "Stop Genocide Now," "Stop Starving Gaza," and "Stop Supplying Weapons to Israel." They chanted slogans such as "Freedom for Palestine." Police cracked down on protesters and made arrests.

At the same time, thousands of people held a rally in solidarity with Palestine near the residence of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

In Malaysia, regular demonstrations have been held since the Israeli war on Gaza began in October 2023. Attendance has varied, but Israel’s recent decision to seize Gaza City has injected fresh momentum into the movement. In Kuala Lumpur, a solidarity rally was organized in support of Palestinians in Gaza, bringing together 20 NGOs and enjoying cross-party political backing.

Similar protests were held across other parts of the world, condemning Israel’s war and the starvation of Palestinians in Gaza.

On Friday, people in the German city of Essen staged a protest against Israel’s actions in Gaza. The demonstrators denounced Israel’s starvation policy and its plan to take full control over the territory.

Israel has killed more than 61,000 Palestinians during its 22-month war on Gaza. This includes over 200 people who have died from hunger amid Israel’s ongoing siege, which has led to mass starvation and pushed the enclave to the brink of famine.



