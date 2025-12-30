Over 17,000 individuals trapped in flood, blizzard rescued

TEHRAN – Over the past three days, the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) provided rescue services to 17,613 people affected by floods and snow blizzard in the country.

From December 27 to 30, 25 provinces of the country, including East Azarbaijan, West Azarbaijan, Ardabil, Ilam, Isfahan, Khorasan Razavi, Sistan-Baluchestan, Bushehr, Golestan, Gilan, Lorestan, Markazi, Hormozgan, Hamedan, and Yazd, were affected by winter storms and snows; 9 were killed in West Azarbaijan, Khuzestan, Kordestan, and Kohgiluyeh-Boyerahmad provinces, IRNA reported.

Fifteen injured individuals were transferred to medical centers in East Azarbaijan, Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari, Khorasan Razavi, North Khorasan, and Kordestan provinces, and two are still missing.

IRCS teams cleaned 154 houses out of mud in Isfahan, Khuzestan, Fars, Kohgiluyeh-Boyerahmad, and Hormozgan provinces. They also provided emergency accommodation to 2,499 individuals, and transferred 349 others to safe places.

During the same period, 364 rescue teams consisting of 1,250 rescuers helped pull 3,948 vehicles out of the snow.

In the first two months of winter, rainfall is forecast to be normal and higher than last year’s amount. However, water tension will continue despite projected normal rainfall in winter.

Iran is facing an unprecedented water crisis that threatens not only its agricultural sector but also regional stability and global food markets.

