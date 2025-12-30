Over 2,000 industrial units go online, creating more than 27,000 direct jobs

TEHRAN – Iran put more than 2,100 industrial units into operation in the first nine months of the current Iranian year (March 21- December 21), creating over 27,000 direct jobs and more than 50,000 indirect positions nationwide, a senior industry official said.

Reza Ansari, deputy industry minister and head of the Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO), said 2,103 production units became operational during the period across industrial parks and zones. Of these, 1,307 units were launched in state-run industrial parks and zones, while 796 units started operations in privately managed parks.

He said the newly launched units in state-run industrial parks created 18,948 direct jobs, while those in private industrial parks generated employment for 8,479 people.

Ansari said investment in units brought online in state-run industrial parks reached about 490 trillion rials (about $980 million) in the first nine months of 1404, up from around 410 trillion rials (about $820 million) in the same period last year, marking growth of roughly 20 percent.

According to the organization, the new units span a range of sectors including food and beverages, textiles, cellulose-based industries, chemicals, metallic and non-metallic minerals, services, and electricity and electronics.

Ansari said expert assessments show that each direct job created in industrial parks and zones typically leads to the creation of two indirect jobs across supply chains, transportation and related services.

“As a result, industrial parks across the country have supported the creation of around 80,000 direct and indirect job opportunities during the first nine months of this year,” he said.

