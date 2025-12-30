US conducts 30th lethal strike on alleged ‘drug vessel’

The U.S. military said Monday it killed two alleged “drug smugglers” in a boat strike in the eastern Pacific, but—as with 30 similar attacks—offered no verifiable evidence.

According to Common Dreams, U.S. Southern Command announced that, per War Secretary Pete Hegseth’s orders, Joint Task Force Southern Spear targeted a vessel “operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations” on routes described as “known narco-trafficking routes.”

At least 107 people have died in such strikes since September.

The Trump administration argues the U.S. is in an “armed conflict” with cartels, while legal scholars and Democratic lawmakers say the bombings likely constitute war crimes.

The strike comes amid escalating U.S. pressure on Venezuela, including warship deployments, thousands of troops, CIA covert operations, and threats of ground attacks.

On Monday, Trump also claimed—without evidence—that U.S. forces destroyed a “big facility” linked to narco-traffickers.