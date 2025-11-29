Trump's airspace closure directive escalates crisis around Venezuela

U.S. President Donald Trump declared the airspace above and surrounding Venezuela "closed in its entirety," a blunt Saturday Truth Social directive to "Airlines, Pilots, Drug Dealers, and Human Traffickers" that offered no legal basis or operational details.

The pronouncement lands amid the largest U.S. military build-up in the region in decades: the USS Gerald R. Ford carrier group, a nuclear submarine, a destroyer docked in Trinidad, and roughly 10,000 troops positioned near Venezuelan territory.

Recent U.S. strikes on vessels in international waters off Venezuela and Colombia have killed at least 83 people; Washington asserts the boats ferried narcotics but has presented no public evidence.

Latin American leaders, international law scholars, and families of the dead describe the attacks as extrajudicial killings, saying many of those killed were fishermen.

Cuba's foreign minister, Bruno Rodriguez, condemned the U.S. posture as "an escalation of military aggression and psychological warfare," accusing American warships of electromagnetic jamming across the Caribbean and warning that the objective is to overthrow President Nicolas Maduro.

A prior U.S. aviation advisory urging caution due to "worsening security" and "heightened military activity" prompted Iberia, TAP, Avianca, LATAM, GOL, and Turkish Airlines to suspend flights, after which Caracas banned the carriers for "joining actions of state terrorism."

Flight-tracking snapshots following Trump's post showed Venezuelan skies nearly empty, in stark contrast to busy routes over neighboring countries.

The White House has intensified its "drug war" narrative, labeling the so-called Solis cartel a narco-terrorist organization allegedly led by Maduro and signaling operations could extend onto Venezuelan soil.

Yet last week, Trump reportedly spoke with Maduro about a possible meeting - an unprecedented step if realized - underscoring the strategic incoherence of simultaneous dialogue and brinkmanship.

Across the region, skepticism runs deep. Many see the drug war framing as a malleable pretext for coercion and regime change in a resource-rich state with vast oil reserves.

Trump's opaque edict, paired with lethal maritime strikes and a muscular deployment, reads less like defensive counternarcotics and more like engineered escalation - at significant cost to civilian safety, regional stability, and international law.