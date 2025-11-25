Venezuelan FM brands Israeli counterpart a ‘perpetrator of genocide’

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Iván Gil on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, branding him a “war criminal” and “perpetrator of genocide” who, he insisted, will eventually face international justice.

Gil’s remarks came after Sa’ar accused Venezuela of destabilizing the region and worsening the refugee crisis.

“The name of Venezuela is too great to come out of your filthy mouth and your hands stained with innocent blood. We are a people who struggle for our sovereignty and defend human rights and international law. You represent the opposite,” Gil declared on his Telegram channel.

He added, “What matters is that sooner or later, you will face international justice.”

Venezuela has long positioned itself as a staunch critic of Israeli military operations in Gaza and across the Middle East, describing them as acts of genocide and urging international courts to prosecute Israeli leaders.

In recent months, Venezuelan officials have condemned Israeli actions that obstruct humanitarian aid, including the interception of vessels carrying supplies to Gaza, which they denounced as “piracy” and part of a systematic campaign against Palestinians.