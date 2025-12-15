Iran and KRG emphasize deepening ties following Iraqi elections

TEHRAN – Iran’s Ambassador to Baghdad, Mohammad Kazem Al-e Sadegh, met with the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Masrour Barzani, on Monday. The officials emphasized the expansion of ties in economic and cultural sectors and discussed the ongoing political developments in Iraq following the recent parliamentary elections.

According to IRNA, the two officials mainly discussed economic ties. Iran is a major trade partner for Iraq, with annual exports valued at approximately $12 billion. Officials from both nations have publicly expressed a goal to increase bilateral trade to $20 billion within three years.

The discussion between Ambassador Al-e Sadegh and Prime Minister Barzani also aimed to reinforce regional stability, following a recent meeting between the Iraqi and Iranian presidents who affirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation and security, according to Iraqi media.

last month, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s Construction and Development bloc won a plurality of 46 seats in Iraq’s parliamentary elections. The political process is now under a strict constitutional clock, as Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court ratified the election results on December 14, mandating parliament to convene within 15 days to begin forming a new government.

