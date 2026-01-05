SPGC boosts domestic production of equipment by 15% in 9 months on year

TEHRAN – Domestic production of equipment at Iran’s giant South Pars Gas Complex (SPGC) rose by more than 15 percent year on year over the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (late March-late December 2025), as domestic manufacturing and repair capabilities continued to expand, a senior official said.

According to the South Pars Gas Complex, Kamal Mohammadi, head of the complex’s central workshop for repairs and component manufacturing, said more than 2,625 critical parts and pieces of equipment were repaired, manufactured or localized during the period, supporting stable operations across the complex’s refineries.

Mohammadi said the central workshop provides technical services to all South Pars refineries, relying on skilled, knowledge-based human resources and modern machinery to carry out repairs, reconstruction and continuous refurbishment of fixed and rotating equipment.

He said the workshop’s core responsibilities include emergency repairs to process, production and auxiliary equipment, as well as the full execution of scheduled overhauls at the complex’s 13 refineries and shared facilities, both in terms of quality and volume.

The official noted that improving service quality and reducing turnaround time for equipment sent from refineries to the central workshop are among the key performance indicators being pursued.

Mohammadi said domestic production efforts have played a significant role in strengthening production sustainability, reducing dependence on foreign suppliers and generating economic savings, particularly under external constraints.

He added that in the past three years, the total number of parts and equipment manufactured, repaired or reverse-engineered at the central workshop has exceeded 6,070 units, underscoring its role as a key technical and support arm of Iran’s gas industry.

Looking ahead to 2026, Mohammadi said priorities include upgrading workforce skills, expanding training programs, and implementing incentive and welfare plans to retain specialized personnel.

South Pars, which processes gas from the shared offshore field with Qatar, is the backbone of Iran’s natural gas supply and a major contributor to feedstock for downstream industries, making localization efforts critical to operational resilience.

