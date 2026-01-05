Igor Sergeev officially joins Persepolis

TEHRAN – Igor Sergeev, who spent last season with Pakhtakor, has officially joined Iranian giants Persepolis.

The 33-year-old forward signed an 18-month contract after successfully passing a medical examination. Financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.

Sergeev will reunite with his compatriot Oston Urunov at Persepolis as the club continues to strengthen its squad ahead of the new campaign.

Persepolis, led by Brazilian head coach Osmar Loss, are considered among the favorites to win the 2025/26 Iran Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL).