Footwear exhibit to bring 700 brands together as exporters seek market rebound

TEHRAN – The second national footwear industry exhibition (Iran Shoes Exhibition 2026) will open in Tehran this month, bringing together around 700 domestic brands and a number of foreign companies as producers look to revive exports and expand commercial ties, industry officials said.

The exhibition, to be held at the Shahr-e Aftab exhibition center from Jan. 12 to Jan. 15, is expected to host manufacturers, traders and suppliers from across the footwear value chain.

Organizers say the event is designed to strengthen business networking, improve competitiveness and support export growth.

Javad Shabanzadeh, a board member of the Footwear Industry Association, said the exhibition comes at a critical time for the sector, as exports have declined by about 20 percent so far this year compared with the same period last year.

He said footwear exports were valued at about $120 million last year, adding that industry players hope new contracts and partnerships formed at the exhibition will help offset the downturn by year-end.

Shabanzadeh said footwear produced domestically is currently exported to 34 countries, including neighboring markets and several African states. He added that improving product quality, design and branding remains central to maintaining a presence in regional markets.

According to organizers, around 70,000 invitations have been sent to industry professionals, including manufacturers, wholesalers and exporters. Thirteen foreign companies are expected to attend, reflecting growing international interest despite logistical and financial constraints.

The official pointed to ongoing challenges such as raw material shortages and foreign exchange regulations, noting that footwear production depends on more than 3,100 different input items. He said policy adjustments could help the sector target export growth of up to 30 percent in 2026.

Separately, Abbas Taghaddosinejad, chief executive of the Shahr-e Aftab exhibition complex, said annual footwear production stands at about 270 million pairs.

He estimated the global footwear market at roughly $450 billion in 2025, with projections of $550 billion in 2026, underscoring the importance of trade events in securing a larger share of international demand.

