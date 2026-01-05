Over half of Gaza under Israeli control as it expands ‘yellow line’

Israeli forces expanded the “yellow line” in eastern Gaza on Sunday—especially Tuffah, Shujayea, and Zeitoun—tightening control and squeezing civilians into smaller areas, while pushing closer to Salah al-Din Street and forcing more displaced families to flee.

According to Al Jazeera’s Monday report, Israel now physically occupies over 50 percent of the Strip.

Since the October 10 ceasefire, daily violations have killed at least 420 Palestinians and injured 1,145.

Intense artillery and helicopter fire resumed south of the enclave near Rafah and Khan Younis, with additional strikes outside direct Israeli control.

At least three Palestinians were killed in Khan Younis on Sunday. An al-Shana family building in Maghazi collapsed after a prior bombing; Civil Defense is searching the rubble, with at least five injured.

Expectations of reopening Rafah have stirred hope for medical evacuations and family reunifications—alongside fears of a limited, temporary opening or a one-way exit enabling permanent expulsion. The Israeli military is reportedly pushing for Rafah to function as a one-way exit.

After months of devastation, people remain cautious. Since October 2023, at least 71,386 Palestinians have been killed and 171,264 injured.

Israel continues to block large volumes of international aid at Gaza crossings while claiming no shortage, despite UN and field testimonies.