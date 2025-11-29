“Ceasefire” masks ongoing Israeli aggression 

TEHRAN – Despite the October 11 truce, the occupying Israeli regime continues expanding its military presence and attacks across Gaza, worsening Palestinian suffering.

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) have carried out intense land, sea, and air strikes across large parts of the Gaza Strip. Eastern Gaza City, Beit Lahiya, the eastern areas of the al-Bureij refugee camp, Rafah, and the towns of al-Qarara and Bani Suheila east of Khan Younis were all hit.

Also in Gaza City, warplanes bombed the Shujayya and al-Tuffah neighborhoods, while IOF armored units fired shells and live rounds into the eastern edges of Zeitoun. At sea, the Israeli regime’s warships launched heavy gunfire and artillery toward Gaza City’s coast.

More than 350 Palestinians have been killed since the October truce was declared while nearly a thousand others have sustained injuries. This shows clearly that the truce has not stopped the Israeli regime’s genocidal campaign.

Instead, it has turned into a slower, grinding assault. The regime continues to militarily control vast Palestinian land inside Gaza and is widening its occupation under the cover of a supposed ceasefire.

One of the core problems linked to the October 10 agreement is simple: it demands that Palestinians disarm while placing no limits on the Israeli regime’s aggression or occupation.

International law recognizes the right of people under foreign occupation to resist occupation; a principle affirmed in several UN resolutions. But the truce is pressuring Palestinians to give up that right, while the IOF is allowed to stay in Gaza and, in reality, push even further in.

This imbalance has turned U.S. President Donald Trump’s ceasefire into a tool of pressure, not peace. The Israeli regime uses it to justify ongoing military operations as “security steps,” even though these operations mean constant indiscriminate bombardment and illegal land grabs.

IOF strikes also force Palestinians in eastern Gaza to move again and again, reshaping the area and breaking apart families.

For Palestinians, the line between genocidal war and ceasefire has all but vanished. Families already displaced many times by IOF attacks are being pushed out once more as neighborhoods come under repeated fire.

With Gaza’s health system collapsing, each new strike makes the situation even worse. Hospitals run without proper power, medical supplies continue to face a harsh blockade, and doctors still perform surgeries in unsafe and chaotic conditions.

The Israeli regime claims the ceasefire still holds, but life for Palestinians shows the opposite. They are still living under bombardment, occupation, and conditions that prevent any real recovery. Rights groups warn that these patterns match an ongoing genocide, one that does not stop simply because a ceasefire is declared on paper.

In Gaza, the truce’s promise has been drowned out by the IOF’s strikes. The ceasefire has not ended the violence of occupation; it has only allowed it to continue in another form.

