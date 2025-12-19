What’s in Tehran art galleries

Tehran’s CAMA – Contemporary and Modern Art Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Jamshid Haqiqatshenas. The exhibit will be running until December 31 at the gallery located at No. 44, 10th Golestan, Pasdaran St.

Painting

* Faezeh Baharlou is putting her latest paintings on view in an exhibition at Bavan Gallery.

The exhibit named “3.14” will run until January 5, 2026 at the gallery located at 7 Abdo off Lareztan St. off Motahhari Ave.

* A collection of paintings by Maedeh Salar is on view in an exhibition at Homa Gallery.

The exhibition named “Bad Trip” will be running until December 30 at the gallery located at No. 8, Fourth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Shekar Bahrami is showcasing her latest paintings in an exhibition at Bostan Gallery.

The exhibit named “Breaking What’s Broken” will run until December 30 at No. 71, 22th Alley, Larestan St. off Motahhari Ave.

* Paintings by Mohaddeseh Taheri are on display in an exhibition at Delgosha Gallery.

The exhibition will be running until January 16 at the gallery located at 30 Mohajer Alley, Iranshahr St., Karim Khan Ave.

* A collection of paintings by Marjan Ghorbani is currently on view in an exhibition at 009821 Projects Gallery.

The exhibition named “Passage Through Ruin” will run until December 30 at the gallery located at No. 25, 18th Alley, Kheradmand St., Karim Khan Ave.

* A collection of paintings by Azarakhsh Samiei is currently on view in an exhibition at Seyhoun Gallery.

The exhibit named “Blue Fin” will run until December 31 at the gallery located at No. 11, 4th St., Vozara Ave.

* Asr Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Shahgol Safarzadeh.

The exhibit entitled “With No Parental” will run until January 2 at the gallery located at 18 Delaviz St. off North Mirzaye Shirazi St.

* Mojdeh Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Khashayar Farhat.

Entitled “How Far Can a Portrait Remain a Portrait”, the exhibit will run until January 2 at the gallery located at No. 27, 18th Alley off North Allameh Blvd. in the Saadatabad neighborhood.

* Paintings by Shirin Azadi are currently on display in an exhibit at Jaleh Gallery.

Entitled “Dense”, the exhibition runs until December 30 at the gallery located at No. 3, Noshahr Alley, Iranshahr St., Karim Khan Ave.

SAB/