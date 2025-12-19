Two new senior Iranian commanders appointed

TEHRAN – Iran has made new changes to its military leadership, six months after it fought a war against Israel and the United States.

Brigadier General Alireza Elhami has been installed as the new commander of the Joint Headquarters the Khatam al-Anbiya Air Defense Base and the Air Defense Unit of the Iranian Army [Artesh].

Brigadier General Bahman Bahmard has also been appointed as the commander of the Air Force of the Iranian Army.

The appointments came in separate decrees by Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the commander—in-chief of the Iranian Armed Forces, in a ceremony attended by senior military commanders.

In his previous capacities, general Elhami served as the acting commander of the Air Defense Unit of the Iranian Army, the acting commander of Khatam al-Anbiya Air Defense Base and President of the Khatam al-Anbya Air Defense University.

Also, general Bahmard used to serve as the commander of the Dezful Air Base and Mehrabad Air Base and deputy commander of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, among others.

Another important change occurred earlier this month, with Brigadier General Kioumars Heydari appointed as the new deputy commander of the Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters, which essentially functions as Iran’s war room in the event of conflict. His previous position as the commander of the Army Ground Forces has been filled by Brigadier General Ali Jahanshahi.

