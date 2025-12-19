Hakim: Unity and Cohesion Will Shape the Region’s Future

Iraqi National Wisdom Movement leader Ammar al-Hakim, speaking at a ceremony marking the anniversary of the martyrdom of Ayatollah Sayyid Mohammad Baqir al-Hakim, described the region’s rapid developments as a “geopolitical earthquake.” He stressed that Iraq must wisely manage its foreign relations to avoid being drawn into conflicts.

He emphasized: "Iraq will not be a battlefield for others, nor a message box, nor a hotline for others. The government's policy must be based on national interests and the country's stability."



He also called for strengthening Iraq’s internal unity, supporting Arab and Islamic solidarity, and addressing the Palestinian issue as a “legal, just, and humanitarian matter."



Hakim warned that the region’s future will be built on unity and cohesion, or it will fall into division and fragmentation. If the latter path is chosen, regret will be of no use.