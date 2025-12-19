IAF cinematheque to screen Al Pacino’s “Wilde Salomé”

TEHRAN- The Cinematheque of the Iranian Artists Forum (IAF) is scheduled to screen a recorded stage performance of “Wilde Salomé” on Wednesday.

Directed by prominent American actor Al Pacino, the production is based on Irish author Oscar Wilde's 1893 play “Salomé”.

Following the screening, there will be a review session featuring Iranian theater critic and scholar Mohammad Najari.

Produced in 2011, “Wilde Salomé” is an experimental work that blends documentary footage with dramatic reenactments to explore the complex themes embedded within Oscar Wilde’s play. This innovative film presents a layered narrative that intertwines Wilde’s literary masterpiece with contemporary reflections, creating a unique experience that delves into art, morality, and history.

“Wilde Salomé” was written, directed, and starred Al Pacino. The cast of “Wilde Salomé” features a mix of renowned actors and real-life personalities, blurring the lines between performance and reality.

Al Pacino appears as himself, as well as embodying the roles of King Herod and Oscar Wilde. Jessica Chastain stars as Salomé, bringing a compelling intensity to the role of the dance-loving princess. Kevin Anderson appears as himself and as John the Baptist, while Estelle Parsons and Roxanne Hart portray themselves as witnesses to the unfolding drama.

Critically, “Wilde Salomé” was well-received. On Rotten Tomatoes, it holds an approval rating of 80 percent. Metacritic assigned the film a score of 65 out of 100, reflecting a positive reception from critics who appreciated its innovative approach and thematic depth.

The original “Salomé” play by Oscar Wilde remains one of his most provocative works. It depicts the biblical story of Salomé, the daughter of Herodias, and her obsession with John the Baptist (Jokanaan). Wilde’s play dramatizes her tragic downfall.

Wilde’s “Salomé” was first performed in Paris in 1896, a few years after Wilde completed writing it. Its first production in Britain was delayed until 1931 due to censorship laws that prohibited the depiction of biblical figures on stage. Wilde had intended the play for the stage in England, but the censorship kept it from being performed during his lifetime. Instead, it was staged in Paris and later translated into multiple languages, including English, German, Dutch, and Yiddish, among others.

The plot centers around the biblical story of Salomé, Herod Antipas, and Jokanaan. Herod, the ruler of Judea, imprisons Jokanaan (John the Baptist) for his prophetic condemnations of Herodias, Herod’s wife. Salomé, Herod’s stepdaughter, becomes fascinated by Jokanaan’s voice and presence. She persuades her guards to bring Jokanaan out of the cistern where he is imprisoned, leading to a series of confrontations. Her request for Jokanaan’s head on a platter results in a gruesome execution, culminating in her own death at Herod’s order when she kisses Jokanaan’s severed head.

Wilde’s play is celebrated for its poetic language, vivid imagery, and exploration of themes like desire, power, and moral corruption. The character of Salomé is both a symbol of seductive danger and tragic innocence, embodying Wilde’s fascination with beauty and taboo. The story’s enduring appeal has led to numerous adaptations across various media, including Richard Strauss’s famous 1905 opera “Salomé”, which further popularized the story worldwide.

