A significant and meaningful journey

TEHRAN - In an analysis, Shargh examined the visit of Vahan Kostanyan, Armenia’s deputy foreign minister, to Israel, where he met with Eden Bar Tal, director general of Israel’s ‏Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The paper wrote: Without doubt, the central focus of Kostanyan’s talks with Israeli officials concerned the “Trump Route,” otherwise known as the Zangezur Corridor. This issue carries high sensitivity, since the passage of a transport link between Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan through Armenian territory could affect regional balance and the security of Iran’s northern borders. Engaging in direct consultations with Israel, without sufficient regard for Tehran’s considerations, signals Yerevan’s prioritization of foreign policy alignment with the West and the United States. Kostanyan’s trip, in fact, offers a clear picture of Armenia’s foreign policy trajectory: a country that, in pursuit of economic and geopolitical goals, does not place Iran’s security concerns at the forefront, while simultaneously seeking to expand the influence and support of external partners. Consequently, this move could intensify regional tensions and further complicate the security balance in the Caucasus. It also heightens the sensitivity of Iran’s role in countering projects such as the Zangezur Corridor.

Etemad: Iran and the new world order

In a commentary, Etemad addressed the emerging global order. It argued that nations and rising powers have rejected unilateral domination, and gradually, the international system has entered a phase of power divergence. The resurgence of Russia as an independent power, China’s rapid growth, and the formation of new cooperative blocs such as BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization are clear signs of this transition. Today, new alliances in the East—based on economic cooperation, political independence, and reduced reliance on the dollar—are challenging the foundations of the U.S.-centered order. In the evolving global system, countries that emphasize independence and justice play a more prominent role. Strategic interactions among independent Asian powers demonstrate that new models of cooperation are replacing past domination-based relations. Iran, as an independent and influential actor, holds a notable position in this new order by relying on the logic of resistance against domination, strengthening regional and transregional cooperation, and linking foreign policy to international justice. The future of the world belongs to nations that have chosen the path of dignity, independence, and cooperation.

Ettelaat: Diplomacy becoming more complicated

Ettelaat examined the peak of tensions between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). It argued that Iran’s nuclear process has entered a sensitive stage; tensions between Tehran and the IAEA have escalated, while Europe and the United States, by pressing Iran, have made the diplomatic path more complex. Recent statements by Iranian officials and the IAEA Director-General show that Iran’s nuclear file is in a critical condition. Iran, strongly criticizing the actions of three European countries at the UN Security Council, rejected the Agency’s right to inspect the damaged nuclear facilities and declared that cooperation with the IAEA requires a new framework. In response, Rafael Grossi warned that without a lasting agreement, the threat posed by Iran’s nuclear file will continue to loom, while confidential contacts remain ongoing. At the regional level, Egypt’s Foreign Minister (following the Cairo agreement between Iran and the IAEA), in a phone call with Grossi, emphasized the importance of building trust and creating conditions for continued cooperation between Iran and the Agency, calling for a “comprehensive agreement” that would serve the interests of all parties and contribute to regional stability. According to analyses, Europe move to reinstate resolutions with American provocation has effectively increased pressure on Iran and reduced the chances of a diplomatic solution.

Arman-e Melli: Emphasis on strategic alliance

Arman-e Melli reported on Abbas Araghchi’s trip to Moscow. It said although Europe has sometimes sought to demonstrate independence from the United States, it has failed to show that it has stepped out from under Washington’s protective umbrella or that it can exert influence in global affairs without considering America. The rise of new powers has challenged U.S. dominance, but America has been unwilling to accept this reality. For several years now, the bloc opposing the U.S. has shown its capacity to confront it. Iran’s closeness to China and Russia underscores the new conditions in which the U.S. can no longer act unilaterally on the international stage. Araghchi’s visit to Russia and consultations with officials there did not escape international media attention. Relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation have expanded significantly in recent years, especially this year. Araghchi stressed that with the signing of a comprehensive partnership treaty between the two countries, cooperation has entered a new phase and gained momentum. According to him, the treaty has now moved into the implementation stage, and both sides are proceeding according to its outlined vision. Iran and Russia share common views in confronting sanctions and unilateral measures, and they maintain close cooperation within international and regional organizations.