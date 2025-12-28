Woman killed in Gaza as bombed wall collapses on tent amid storm

A Palestinian woman was killed, and several family members were injured when a storm-damaged building wall collapsed onto a tent in Gaza City’s Al-Rimal neighborhood on Sunday, Anadolu reported.

Heavy rain and strong winds flooded and uprooted thousands of displacement tents across the enclave, with beach camps in Khan Younis inundated by rising sea waves.

Medical sources linked the collapse to prior damage from Israeli strikes.

Witnesses described widespread flooding, highlighting the acute danger for displaced Palestinians sheltering in worn-out tents or high-risk, damaged buildings.

Since October 2023, Israel’s war on Gaza has killed more than 71,200 people—mostly women and children—and injured over 171,200, leaving much of Gaza in ruins.