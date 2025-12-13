Storm Byron impacts 250,000 displaced Gazans as infrastructure collapses

Gaza's Government Media Office has issued updates detailing the extent of the devastation left by Storm Byron across Gaza.

According to an Al Jazeera report on Saturday, it confirmed that rescue teams had recovered the bodies of 11 people, though other reports have raised the figure to over 14. They are continuing to search for one missing person who disappeared under the rubble of a collapsed building.

A total of 13 houses collapsed across Gaza, causing casualties, while over 27,000 tents were swept away or submerged in rainfall, with over 53,000 tents damaged.

It further reported that more than 250,000 displaced Palestinians were impacted by the storm, with another 1.5 million people sheltering in tents partially affected.

Meanwhile, Gaza's already war-battered infrastructure and roads have been further eroded, impeding access for ambulances and civil defense vehicles.

The enclave's scarce remaining agricultural areas have been further damaged, including crops and greenhouses.