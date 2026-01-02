Trump’s ‘rescue’ threat and Iran’s unified rebuttal: From official condemnation to public ridicule

TEHRAN- A provocative social media post by U.S. president Donald Trump has triggered a wave of sharp reactions across Iran’s political establishment and social media landscape, reviving long-standing memories of U.S. interventionism and exposing what Iranian officials describe as the deep hypocrisy embedded in Washington’s rhetoric on human rights.

In a post published on his personal social media platform, Trump claimed that if Iran “shoots and violently kills peaceful protesters,” the United States would “come to their rescue,” adding that Washington was “locked and loaded and ready to go.” Framed as a warning and a declaration of readiness, the statement was widely interpreted in Tehran as an explicit threat of interference in Iran’s internal affairs.

The reaction inside Iran was swift, unified, and unusually broad, cutting across political factions and extending from senior officials to academics and ordinary social media users. The dominant theme was not surprise, but familiarity: Trump’s language, many argued, fits neatly into a decades-old pattern of U.S. pressure, coercion, and destabilization efforts targeting Iran.

Baghaei: US meddling violates UN Charter

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei strongly pushed back against U.S. President Donald Trump’s public declaration that the United States would “come to the rescue” of Iranian protesters if Tehran employed lethal force. Baghaei dismissed Trump’s wording as a transparent pretext for interference, urging observers to look instead at decades of hostile U.S. actions toward Iran.

In a statement and social media posts, Baghaei recounted a litany of U.S. interventions and grievances in Iran’s modern history. He referenced the 1953 CIA‑orchestrated coup that overthrew democratically elected Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadegh, the 1988 downing of an Iranian civilian airliner with the loss of hundreds of innocent lives, and full U.S. backing for Saddam Hussein during the Iran–Iraq War. He also cited U.S. support for Israeli assassinations of Iranian nuclear scientists and attacks on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure in 2025, alongside what he described as the most severe sanctions ever imposed on Tehran.

Baghaei argued that these historical episodes illustrate a consistent pattern of hostile intervention disguised as humanitarian concern, and he emphasized that Iranians will address their own challenges through internal dialogue and mechanisms, without allowing foreign actors to exploit domestic protests.

Larijani: Iranians distinguish protest from sabotage

Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, fired the opening salvo on X, surgically separating wheat from chaff in the bazaar protests. "The Iranian people distinguish protesting business owners voicing legitimate economic grievances from destructive infiltrators," he asserted, directly countering Trump's inflammatory "violent killings" slur. Larijani warned: "Trump should know US meddling in our internal affairs will plunge the entire region into chaos, yielding zero benefits for America while endangering their troops." His post, amassing over 50,000 likes within hours, pivoted to audience: "People of America, beware—Trump ignites adventurism; safeguard your soldiers." This masterful riposte reframes Trump as the arsonist, invoking Iraq and Afghanistan quagmires where US "rescues" left millions dead and trillions squandered.

Qalibaf: US forces would face consequences for meddling

Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf, Speaker of Iran’s Parliament, wrote on X in response to Trump’s inflammatory remarks that the Iranian people have historically disappointed far more adept enemies and that “we never equate the ranks of protesters with foreign mercenaries; we embrace our dear children.” He argued that the “cry of the devil” has risen because efforts by armed agents of foreign intelligence services to transform legitimate market and occupational protests into violent urban confrontations were defeated by the historical awareness of the Iranian nation. Qalibaf stressed that people’s legitimate grievances should not be confused with externally manipulated violence, and pledged that all American centers and forces in the region would be considered lawful targets in response to any adventurism. He added that Iranians stand united and determined in the face of foreign threats.

Shamkhani: US “rescue” rhetoric masks interventionism

Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani, senior adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, strongly rebuffed U.S. President Donald Trump’s warning of American intervention in Iran, characterizing it as unwelcome and dangerously meddlesome. In a post on X, Shamkhani stressed that any “interventionist hand” that approaches Iran’s security under false pretexts “will be cut off before reaching the country with a regret‑inducing response.” He condemned the idea of foreign “rescue” operations as deeply familiar to Iranians from past U.S. involvement in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Gaza, asserting that “Iran’s national security is a red line, not a playground for reckless posts.” His remarks underscore Tehran’s firm stance that external interference in Iran’s internal affairs will not be tolerated.

Parliament member: External threats will only strengthen national unity

Ebrahim Azizi, Chairman of Iran's Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, reinforced institutional resolve, branding Trump's threats "illegal and provocative" under international norms. "America should address its 600,000 homeless before lecturing sovereign nations," he quipped, highlighting FBI stats on US protest suppressions. Azizi detailed Iran's multipronged approach: bolstering security, opening legal protest avenues, and fostering economic reforms via recent subsidy tweaks. "External threats will be met with national unity and cohesion," he vowed, signaling Tehran's crisis management prowess amid bazaar closures over rial devaluation.

Mokhber: US hostility toward Iran is longstanding

Mohammad Mokhber, adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, framed Trump’s remarks within a longer historical arc. Writing on X, Mokhber argued that Trump had said “nothing new,” asserting that U.S. efforts to destabilize Iran date back to the 1953 coup against Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddegh.

He emphasized that Washington’s current hostility is not rhetorical but material, pointing to ongoing sanctions that he described as acts of economic aggression against the Iranian people. Mokhber added that Iranians are capable of distinguishing genuine labor and livelihood protests from other actions, and that they have repeatedly demonstrated political awareness at critical junctures.

His remarks reinforced the idea that Trump’s threat is seen less as an isolated outburst and more as a continuation of entrenched U.S. policy.

Pourmohammadi: The hypocrisy of selective outrage

Former Intelligence Minister Mostafa Pourmohammadi skewered hypocrisy: "Trump, who brands US protesters 'animals,' 'paid rioters,' or 'lunatics,' dons faux sympathy for Iran? Internal matters concern citizens alone, not foreign thugs!"

Academic voices: From absurdity to indictment

The reaction was not limited to political figures. Sociologist Hamidreza Jalaeipour offered one of the most scathing assessments, describing Trump’s remarks as a “farce.”

Jalaeipour wrote that it was absurd for a figure he described as a supporter of “the largest genocide of the century,” an ally of sexual abusers, and a symbol of authoritarian tendencies to lecture another country on human rights. He argued that Trump is internationally known for backing repression, military interventions, and policies that have produced death, displacement, and poverty—making his threats not only hypocritical but morally inverted.

Mockery and moral reversal on social media

Trump's provocative post ignited a firestorm on X, where international activists and commentators unleashed a torrent of backlash under trends like #SaveAmericansNotIran, flipping his "rescue" narrative on its head. Users lambasted the irony of US interventionism amid America's own crises—economic hardship, social instability, and forceful crackdowns on domestic protesters—urging Trump to prioritize homeless Americans over distant meddling.

Many tied the rhetoric to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's recent US visit, questioning Trump's "president of peace" claims and alleging hawkish influence, while decrying inaction on Gaza's civilian deaths despite arming Israel. Skeptics dissected ulterior motives: not humanitarianism, but lust for Iran's oil, gas, and resources, echoing regime-change ploys in Ukraine and Venezuela that bred chaos, not salvation.



A statement that backfired

Taken together, the responses suggest that Trump’s post achieved the opposite of its apparent intent. Rather than projecting strength or moral authority, it triggered a rare convergence of official condemnation and public ridicule inside Iran.

For Iranian officials and many social media users, the statement reinforced long-held views about U.S. behavior: that humanitarian language is often deployed as a tactical cover for coercion, and that threats framed as “rescue” are deeply distrusted.

In the end, Trump’s words were not treated as a warning but as a confirmation—of historical grievances, policy continuity, and the enduring gap between Washington’s rhetoric and its record. Whether intended as intimidation or posturing for a domestic audience, the reaction in Iran made one thing clear: such language no longer shocks, persuades, or divides. Instead, it consolidates a narrative of resistance rooted in memory, skepticism, and national sovereignty.