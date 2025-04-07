Any realized U.S. threat will trigger swift reaction: Tehran

TEHRAN - Spokesperon for Iran’s Foreign Minister Esmaeil Baghaei has warned that any U.S. threats, if carried out, will be met with a rapid, decisive, and all-encompassing response from Iran.

Baghaei made the remarks during a weekly press conference on Monday, addressing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent visit to the U.S. and accompanying threats against Iran.

Baghaei also rejected speculation that possible talks could include non-nuclear issues. “Negotiations are solely focused on the nuclear file. Any claims to the contrary are inaccurate,” he emphasized.

Iran condemns Israeli actions in Gaza, cites U.S. complicity

Turning to the situation in Gaza, Baghaei condemned the “catastrophic crimes” committed by Israel, accusing Tel Aviv of repeated violations of international law and human rights. “Over the past two years, we have witnessed flagrant disregard for the UN Charter and international humanitarian principles. The attacks on aid workers—including the killing of fifteen humanitarian personnel—are just one example,” he stated.

He added that these actions, including operations in Rafah and the West Bank, are “undoubtedly carried out with the backing of the United States,” warning of the “normalization of evil” in the region.

‘Iran, IAEA in contact following recent developments’

Responding to questions about a phone call between Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, Baghaei confirmed that Tehran had expressed its concerns regarding recent developments. “We conveyed our expectations to Mr. Grossi and reminded the Agency of its responsibilities to all member states,” he said.

He confirmed an agreement in principle for Grossi to visit Iran, adding that details and timing are under discussion. “This is part of our ongoing technical engagement with the IAEA to resolve remaining safeguards issues,” Baghaei noted, calling on the Agency to respond to threats against Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities in accordance with international law.

‘Oman remains a key mediator in possible indirect talks with U.S.’

Addressing speculation about indirect talks with the United States, Baghaei reiterated that Oman has historically played a constructive role. “This is not a new development. Oman and the EU’s foreign policy chief have facilitated indirect talks in the past. Should the process resume, Oman will be among the key mediators,” he explained.

‘No U.S. talks Yet; Tehran awaiting Washington’s response’

Baghaei rejected reports of resumed talks with the U.S., stating: “That claim is baseless. Iran has responded to a letter from the United States and is now awaiting their decision. Our proposal for indirect talks is both responsible and forward-looking.”

Baghaei emphasized that only the Foreign Ministry is authorized to lead any negotiation process and dismissed all other speculation.

‘Afghan consulate in Birjand not on the agenda

Asked about reports of a planned Afghan consulate in Birjand, Baghaei responded: “We have received no formal request, and the Foreign Ministry is not considering such a proposal. Establishing diplomatic missions involves formal procedures, and this matter is not under review.”

‘Nuclear weapons fatwa still governs Iran’s policy’

Reaffirming Iran’s longstanding position on nuclear weapons, Baghaei cited the Leader’s fatwa (religious order) prohibiting their development. “Our peaceful nuclear strategy remains unchanged and is based on religious and legal foundations,” he said.

‘Iran–Turkey relations strong despite regional disagreements’

On ties with Ankara, Baghaei stressed that Iran and Turkey enjoy long-standing relations as neighboring Muslim nations. “Regional disagreements should not overshadow our cooperation. Since the outset of the Syria conflict, we have warned that Israel stands to gain from instability in Islamic countries,” he said, condemning recent Israeli attacks on Syrian infrastructure.

‘Trump’s letter was a mix of threats and offers’

Commenting on a letter reportedly sent by former U.S. President Donald Trump, Baghaei said it contained both threats and proposals.

“Our response was balanced and did not shut the door to diplomacy,” he said. “Iran’s response was responsible and comprehensive in its approach to regional security.”

‘Germany should reconsider hostile policy approach’

Baghaei criticized recent German policies toward Iran and expressed hope that the new government in Berlin would revise its stance.

“At one time, confrontational approaches harmed our bilateral ties and negatively impacted Iranian nationals. We urge a reassessment,” he said.

‘Snapback threat would damage EU credibility’

Responding to recent remarks by the French Foreign Minister about the potential reactivation of the JCPOA’s snapback mechanism, Baghaei said: “Europe had a rare opportunity to demonstrate its diplomatic credibility. The EU’s failure to compensate for the U.S. withdrawal from the JCPOA only undermines its standing.”

‘Iran reaffirms rights of Afghan migrants, calls for orderly migration’

Baghaei highlighted ongoing discussions with Kabul, including migration, water, and border security issues. “Afghans have been our guests for over 50 years. Iran believes migration must be orderly—this is a universal principle acknowledged by all governments,” he said.

‘U.S. bill on Iraq offensive and hypocritical’

Commenting on a U.S. congressional bill titled “Freeing Iraq from Iran,” Baghaei called the proposal “insulting,” especially coming from a country that previously occupied Iraq. “The goal is clearly to drive a wedge between Muslim neighbors,” he said.

‘President’s visit to Azerbaijan under preparation’

Baghaei confirmed that preparations are underway for President Pezeshkian’s upcoming trip to Azerbaijan, though no specific date was announced.

Iran denies claims of military presence in Yemen

Baghaei dismissed reports that Iranian personnel were killed in Yemen as “baseless fabrications” aimed at discrediting the Yemeni resistance.

“There is no confirmation of such claims. Peace in Palestine is the key to ending regional conflict,” he stated.

‘Allegations about plot against Trump too absurd to address’

He also brushed off reports about a supposed Iranian plot to assassinate Donald Trump, calling the story “so exaggerated it’s not worth discussing.”

Baghaei reiterated that Iran continues to seek legal justice for the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani.

‘Detention of Iranian national in France violates Vienna Convention’

Finally, Baghaei criticized France for the continued detention of Mahdieh Esfandiari, an Iranian national held for several weeks without explanation or consular access.

“This is a clear violation of Article 36 of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations. We are pursuing the matter with urgency,” he said, expressing hope that French authorities will comply with international legal norms.